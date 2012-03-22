(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services clarified its updated key assumptions for
assessing the credit quality of Japan-based power utility Tokyo
Electric Power Co. Inc. (TEPCO; B+/Watch Neg/B) in a Credit FAQ
published today.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Feb. 20 kept TEPCO on
CreditWatch but revised its implications to negative from
developing. We maintained the 'B+' long-term corporate credit,
'B' short-term corporate credit, and 'BB+' long-term debt
ratings on the company. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on
TEPCO remains at 'ccc+', and there remains a high likelihood of
the company receiving extraordinary support from the government
of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) in the event of financial distress.
"The change in the implications to negative from developing
reflects our opinion that the potential to upgrade TEPCO has
diminished because we expect the company to post huge operating
and net losses in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013)," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Hiroki Shibata. "This would be
the company's third consecutive fiscal-year loss, and we expect
TEPCO's financial position to remain weak without government
financial support and to take longer to recover than we assumed
in our last review in November 2011."
"We will continue to review TEPCO's deteriorating SACP and
the increasing likelihood that the company will require
extraordinary government support as a government-related entity
(GRE)," Shibata said.
We base our ratings on TEPCO on both its SACP and the
likelihood of it receiving extraordinary government support as a
GRE. Our key assumptions are by no means certain and are both
complex and interlinked. To shore up these assumptions, we must
wait for the government to approve both the state-backed Nuclear
Damage Liability Facilitation Fund and TEPCO's restructuring
plan.
We have published this credit FAQ to clarify our updated key
assumptions in more detail and to state our views.