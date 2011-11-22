(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 22, 2011--Japan's government
on Nov. 4, 2011, approved a request from Tokyo Electric Power
Co. Inc. (TEPCO; B+/Watch Dev/B) for financial assistance and is
providing the company with around JPY1 trillion in funds, which
should improve its current liquidity and the net worth of its
balance sheet, Standard & Poor's Rating Services said in a
report published today. While we believe this is positive for
TEPCO's financial health, the details and timing of further
support that the government is currently reviewing, such as
increased electricity tariffs, are critical to TEPCO's
creditworthiness.
TEPCO and the state-backed Nuclear Damage Compensation
Facilitation Corp. (NDCFC; not rated) are currently developing a
plan to restructure the stricken company amid the ongoing
nuclear disaster that began at its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power
plant in March. TEPCO and the NDCFC are examining proposals from
a third-party advisory panel the government formed to consider
how the company can best tackle the restructuring and
compensation payments. To date, the panel has scrutinized
TEPCO's plan to restructure itself and its estimates for
compensation and has proposed several options.
Although the government is reviewing TEPCO's restructuring
plan, it is our opinion that the plan currently remains unclear
and has not progressed as quickly as we expected. Some observers
expect a final decision to come around next March. In our view,
TEPCO's financial profile remains highly vulnerable without
implementation of a successful and timely government
restructuring plan. We are of the opinion that despite the
delays, there remains a strong incentive for the government to
continue to develop and implement a complete financial support
package, particularly if the government wants to secure a system
of stable energy supply, pay compensation to disaster victims,
and avoid further financial turmoil in Japan's corporate bond
market. It is important to note that TEPCO's general mortgage
bonds amount to around 8% of all corporate bonds issued in Japan
and that the electric utility sector of which it is a part
issues 25% of all domestic corporate bonds.
Key elements in our evaluation of TEPCO's credit quality
over the next several months include the company's net worth and
its ongoing liquidity, further support or debt restructuring by
lender banks, the degree to which government might propose
changing electricity tariffs, any ongoing government support
such as an injection of capital, and the time frame for a
restart of reactors at the company's idle Kashiwazaki-Kariwa
nuclear power plant.
The report, titled "TEPCO's Creditworthiness Hinges On
Details And Timing of Japan's Restructuring Plan," is available
to RatingsDirect subscribers on the Global Credit Portal at
www.globalcreditportal.com and RatingsDirect subscribers at
www.ratingsdirect.com. Ratings information can also be found on
Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com;
under Ratings in the left navigation bar, select Find a Rating.
Members of the media may request a copy by e-mail at
tokyo_pressroom@standardandpoors.com or by phone at
81-3-4550-8411.