(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate
Terminales Portuarios Euroandinos Paita SA's (Paita) US$110
million senior secured notes 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
COMPLETION RISK: the project is to undertake a significant
expansion throughout the life of the concession. Construction of
Phase I is expected to be the most extensive of the four stages.
According to the concession agreement, Phase I must be completed
within 24 months after reaching financial closing (with a
maximum of a six-month delay);
MATERIAL EXPOSURE TO CARGO VOLATILITY: the Port of Paita is
a second port of call with considerable concentration in cargo
type, business lines, and customers. Distant from major economic
centers, the port is exposed to cargo volatility, with limited
multimodal capabilities and access to infrastructure;
ELEVATED EXPOSURE TO VOLUME RISK: the port is significantly
exposed to volume risk and economic cycles, as formal
contractual agreements with shipping lines are limited;
RELIABLE FACILITIES RENOVATION PROGRAM: the project has a
well-defined redevelopment plan and an adequate pre-funding
schedule to complete further construction works. The facilities'
conditions are expected to reach favorable levels, given that
construction timetables for Phase II and III are in line with
demand growth. Construction costs for the four phases are
predetermined in the concession agreement, and budgeted in the
financial projections;
ADEQUATE STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS: the project's financial
flexibility is mainly sustained by the existence of adequate
liquidity reserves available for debt service and/or for
construction costs of Phase II and III. The structure
additionally provides a five-year grace period, 100% fixed-rate
debt, incorporates a strong provision to trap cash to pre-fund
construction costs of Phase II and III, and includes a dividend
distribution test;
CONSIDERABLE LEVEL OF DEBT: the financing presents a sizable
debt burden of over 10 times (x) Net Debt to EBITDA, with
dependence on cash flow growth to maintain healthy financial
ratios. The concession agreement allows for an adequate cash
flow generation term. The required investments for phases II,
III, and IV (additional investments), significantly reduce the
project's financial flexibility.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
SIGNIFICANT CONSTRUCTION DELAYS: In accordance with the
concession agreement, a termination is possible if phase I
construction works exceed 30 months;
SUBSTANTIAL DECREASE IN REVENUES: limited contractual
agreements and weaker customer diversification elevates merchant
risk, subjecting prices to market volatility.
SECURITY
The notes are secured by the pledge of all capital stock of
the issuer, the mortgage between the issuer and sub-collateral
agent, and a perfected security interest in all of the issuer's
assets.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
Terminales Portuarios Euroandinos SA is issuing US$110
million senior secured notes with legal maturity in 2037. The
notes are to be structured with a five-year grace period of
interest payment only, under a scheduled amortization and a
fixed interest rate payable quarterly.
Proceeds from the issuance, in accordance with the Payment
and Guarantee Trust Agreement, are projected to fund the Debt
Service Reserve Account (DSRA) and the Operation and Maintenance
(O&M) Reserve Account on the closing date, and to pay the fees,
premiums and expenses related to the offering of the notes. In
addition, the issuer is to use the proceeds of the notes, along
with equity contributions, to fund the construction cost
accounts and make a deposit into the additional investment trust
account to prefund certain payments required for phase IV.
The estimated cost for the entire project is US$293 million
broken down into three phases and includes additional
investments (Phase IV) as required by the concession agreement.
Stage I is mandatory and consists of the construction of a new
terminal, dredging to 13 meters and purchase of various gantries
for a cost of US$131 million. To the extent that volumetric
levels are reached, there are two other investment phases
required by the concession agreement. Phase II is expected to
cost US$19.3 million, and Phase III is estimated at US$19.8
million. Additional investments are required throughout the life
of the concession, totaling US$100 million (to be adjusted at a
1.19% annual rate, equivalent to US$123 million).
It is in Fitch's view that Paita has reasonable financial
flexibility to sustain volume and price stresses, given the
liquidity reserves and cash-trap mechanisms built into the
structure. Reserve accounts notably contribute to offset cash
flow shortfalls in periods of distress.
Fitch assumed 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) compounded
annual growth rate (CAGR) at 4.1% and 3.7% in its base and
rating case, respectively. In addition, it included declines of
11% and 10% in two different years followed by a full recovery
the year after in the base case. In the rating case, a reduction
of TEU growth by 9% and 4% was included with marginal
recoveries.
In Fitch's base case, the minimum debt service coverage
ratio (DSCR) was calculated at 1.70x including liquidity
reserves and annual cash balances. In the rating case, the
minimum DSCR resulted at 0.78x in 2027. Based on the information
provided, Fitch assumes that a working capital line of credit of
up to US$5 million will be available to cover the US$2.1 million
deficit in 2027, which mitigates this risk. If the short-term
debt is drawn, Paita will have to repay the financial
institution on a pari-passu basis.
Located in Piura, the North-western region of Peru, the Port
of Paita is a small container port with the second highest
activity in container movements in the country, in terms of
TEUs. The port currently handles over 150,000 TEUs. The port is
predominantly an export-driven facility focused on
hydro-biologic products (pota calamari, and fish flour),
agro-industrial products (mango, coffee, banana, and grape),
fish meal and oil. In contrast, the main import-products are
fertilizers and grains.
In March 2009, TPE was granted a 30-year concession to
operate and improve Puerto Paita under a design, build, finance,
operate, transfer (DBFOT) scheme. The concession was granted by
the government of Peru through the Ministry of Transportation
and Communications (MTC) to TPE, a company jointly owned by Mota
- Engil and Cosmos Agencia Maritima.