June 28 Moody's reviews Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corporation II Gas Supply Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A and Series 2007B

Moody's Investors Service, at the request of Municipal Energy Resources Corporation, has reviewed the proposed exchange offer and document amendments (the "Amendment") to Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corporation II Gas Supply Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A and Series 2007B .

The Amendment, in and of itself and as of this time, will not have an adverse effect on the credit quality of the outstanding bonds and therefore will not result in reduction or withdrawal of Moody's ratings.