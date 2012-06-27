BRIEF-Datatec says to sell Westcon-Comstor America business for up to $800 mln
* Datatec - to sell Westcon-Comstor North America and Latam operations for up to $800 million and 10 pct of rest of westcon-comstor for $30 million to Synnex
June 28 Moody's reviews Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corporation II Gas Supply Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A and Series 2007B
Moody's Investors Service, at the request of Municipal Energy Resources Corporation, has reviewed the proposed exchange offer and document amendments (the "Amendment") to Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corporation II Gas Supply Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A and Series 2007B .
The Amendment, in and of itself and as of this time, will not have an adverse effect on the credit quality of the outstanding bonds and therefore will not result in reduction or withdrawal of Moody's ratings.
CANCUN, Mexico/JAKARTA, June 5 Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air may be an inaugural customer for a new Boeing Co plane that will become the largest member of its 737 medium-haul jet family, expected to be launched at the Paris Airshow, three people familiar with the plans said.