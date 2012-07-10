SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) July 10, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A'
issue-level rating to Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply
Corp. II's (TexGas II) series 2012C bonds. Standard & Poor's
also affirmed its 'A' issue-level rating on TexGas II's series
2007A and 2007B bonds. The outlook on all ratings is negative.
The rating on each series of TexGas II bonds is tied to the
various transaction participants, which are:
-- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM; A/Negative/A-1), which
guarantees the obligations of TexGas II's gas supplier, JP
Morgan Venture Energy Corp. (not rated);
-- JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (A+/Negative/A-1), the interest
rate swap counterparty;
-- BNP Paribas (AA-/Negative/A-1+), the fixed-price
commodity swap counterparty; and
-- Transamerica Life Insurance Co. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), the
repurchase agreement provider for the debt service reserve fund,
debt service fund, and price swap reserve fund.
Currently, the primary rating constraint on TexGas II's
bonds is the long term-rating on JPM, as guarantor of TexGas
II's gas supplier and interest rate swap counterparty. We could
revise the ratings or outlook on the prepaid transaction to the
extent that we revise the rating on JPM, or if we lower the
ratings on another counterparty and that counterparty becomes
the primary rating constraint on the transaction.
The affirmation follows the completion of a bond exchange in
which the holders of $963.95 million of the series 2007B bonds
maturing in 2027 agreed to exchange their existing bonds for the
same amount of newly issued series 2012C bonds maturing in that
same year. The exchange offer was available only for the $1.09
billion of 2007B bonds that mature in 2027, and approximately
88.5% of those bondholders accepted the offer, leaving $125
million of series 2007B maturing in 2027. The $287.67 million of
series 2007B maturing in 2017 was unaffected by the exchange.
After the completion of the exchange, $412.67 million of series
2007B bonds remained outstanding. The 2007B bonds are indexed to
a bond market association municipal swap index, while the 2012C
bonds are indexed to three-month LIBOR.
As part of the bond exchange, TexGas II modified its
indenture, gas supply contract, repurchase agreement, and
interest rate swap agreements. The amended interest rate swaps
are sized to provide TexGas II sufficient funds to pay interest
and principal on both the new 2012C bonds and the reduced
balance of the 2007B bonds. The other documents were modified to
accommodate the new 2012C bonds in the calculation of both
ongoing payments and any termination payment from the gas
supplier to the issuer.
Concurrently with the bond exchange, the project changed its
requirements for eligible investments in the form of investment
contracts. Any investment contract provider must now be rated at
least 'A-' and must also collateralize the investment contract.
Previously, the rating requirement was 'AA', but without
collateral.
RATINGS LIST
New Rating
Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corp. II (Gas
Prepay)
$963.95 mil series 2012C A/Negative
Ratings Affirmed
Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corp. II (Gas
Prepay)
$370.05 mil series 2007A A/Negative
$412.67 mil series 2007B A/Negative