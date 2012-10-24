(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited has assigned CIMB Thai Bank Public Company
Limited's (CIMBT; 'AA-(tha)'/Stable) unsecured subordinated
debentures of up to THB1.5bn, with an option to issue a further
THB1.5bn, a National Long-Term rating of 'A+(tha)'. The
debentures will mature in 10 years.
The proceeds will be used to strengthen the bank's Tier 2
capital. The subordinated debentures are rated one notch below
CIMBT's National Long-Term rating to reflect their subordination
in the capital structure and are in line with Fitch's approach
to rating such subordinated debt instruments of financial
institutions.
CIMBT's National ratings are underpinned by Fitch's view
that there is a high probability of support, if required, from
its parent, CIMB Bank Berhad (CIMB; 'BBB+'/Stable) of Malaysia.
Fitch believes that should parental support be required by
CIMBT, this would also extend to these subordinated debt
instruments. CIMBT is strategically and operationally integrated
with CIMB and has close name association with the parent.
CIMB has near full ownership (93.2%) and management control
of CIMBT. Any changes in CIMB's ability or propensity to support
CIMBT, including changes to its stake in the bank, could affect
CIMBT's ratings. However, Fitch believes this is unlikely in the
medium term. CIMBT's Outlook is Stable, consistent with that of
its parent.