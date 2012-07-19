Even moderate drinking linked to changes in brain structure, study finds
LONDON, June 6 Drinking even moderate amounts of alcohol is linked to changes in brain structure and an increased risk of worsening brain function, scientists said on Tuesday.
July 19 Moody's Investors Service has today placed Thai Beverage Public Company Limited's ("Thai Bev") Baa2 issuer rating under review for downgrade.
LONDON, June 6 Drinking even moderate amounts of alcohol is linked to changes in brain structure and an increased risk of worsening brain function, scientists said on Tuesday.
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)