BRIEF-Guorui Properties posts May 2017 contracted sales
* In May 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 12 Moody's Investors Service says the outlook for Thailand's banking system over the next 12 to 18 months is stable.
STOCKHOLM, June 7 Cyber attacks pose a serious threat to Sweden's financial infrastructure, the central bank said on Wednesday in its annual Financial Infrastructure Report.