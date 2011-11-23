(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Thailand has a strong external position and light net
government indebtedness.
-- The country has enough fiscal flexibility to deal with
the damage by recent floods.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency and
'A-/A-2' local currency sovereign credit ratings on Thailand.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the real
economy and the government's fiscal position have had little
damage from the political environment.
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 23, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' foreign
currency and 'A-/A-2' local currency sovereign credit ratings on
the Kingdom of Thailand. The outlook on both foreign and local
currency long-term ratings remains stable. Standard & Poor's
also affirmed the 'axAA/axA-1' ASEAN scale rating on Thailand.
The key supports for sovereign creditworthiness in Thailand
remain its net external creditor position and relatively light
net government indebtedness. These strengths balance Thailand's
low-income economy and continued political uncertainty. We
project Thailand's foreign-exchange reserves to be US$173
billion (nine months of current account payments) by the end of
2011. The reserves offer a buffer against economic and financial
shocks.
"Recent floods, which hit Thailand's industrial estates and
a part of its capital, Bangkok, will increase government
expenditure for necessary infrastructure investments and
financial support for the flood casualties," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Takahira Ogawa. "However, we believe the
country's relatively strong and flexible fiscal position could
absorb this fiscal burden."
Still, if the government's preventive measures for future
floods prove to be ineffective or inefficient, investors'
confidence in Thailand as one of the prominent production hubs
in the region would be damaged. This, in turn, would adversely
affect the medium- and long-term growth prospects of the
country.
Political uncertainties have been an important credit
weakness for Thailand in recent years. Investors, both existing
and new ones, are now likely to factor in the risks stemming
from political uncertainty when making long-term investments in
the country. Frequent changes of the government make structural
reforms more difficult and hinder infrastructure investments,
which could reduce the country's potential growth in the long
term.
The stable rating outlook reflects our view that, despite
the political uncertainties and the unstable government policy
environment, there has been little damage to the real economy
and the government's fiscal position.
However, we may lower the rating on Thailand if the fiscal
position and economic indicators decline significantly due to
the government's populist policies.
Conversely, we may raise the rating if Thailand's political
situation returns to stable, which in turn would improve
economic growth prospects and the government's fiscal position.
