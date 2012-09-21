(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
recent USD fund raising by Thailand's three largest private
banks, Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited ('BBB+'/Stable), Siam
Commercial Bank Public Company Limited ('BBB+'/Stable), and
Kasikornbank Public Company Limited ('BBB+'/Stable), will have
limited rating impact. This is because such wholesale borrowings
form a small portion of their funding base.
However, any increased reliance on capital market funding
could put pressure on the banks' already tight funding profile
and their moderately high loans to deposits ratios.
Fitch views the USD issuance of USD2.2bn by the three banks
in September 2012 as opportunistic, supported by attractive
interest rates and investor demand. Proceeds would largely be
used to meet credit demand from corporates and for overseas
acquisitions and expansion. These recent USD issuance also
diversify the banks' funding and improve their
assets/liabilities maturity mismatch profile.
USD credit growth in Thailand has been increasing since
2010, and major Thai banks have thus far relied on short-term
funding through the swaps and interbank markets. Other large
Thai banks, such as Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited
('BBB'/Stable), may consider such funding in the low interest
rate environment. In comparison, Fitch believes that many
medium-sized and smaller banks, especially those with high
loans/deposits ratios, are likely to pay more attention to
building their deposit franchise in the domestic market, despite
intense competition for deposits.