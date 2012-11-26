(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in
a new report that it expects Thailand's life insurance sector to
see steady premium growth in 2013, supported by increasing
population affluence and heightened risk and protection
awareness following recent catastrophes.
The Rating Outlook for Thailand's life insurers is Stable
for the next 12-24 months as the sector is supported by steady
premium growth, robust capitalisation with zero leverage and
conservative investment mix. Their profitability was also
unscathed by the 2011 floods due to a low number of casualties
which resulted in negligible flood-related insurance claims, and
low insurance penetration at about 25% of the Thai population.
The life insurance industry grew 17.52% yoy in premiums in
the first seven months of 2012 with premiums amounting to
THB212.4bn. Thailand life insurance penetration, at 2.7% of GDP,
is still lower than that in other ASEAN countries such as
Malaysia and Singapore (3.3% and 4.3% respectively), leaving
scope for strong growth. The industry's reliance on
multi-distribution channels should also underpin a sustainable
source of premium income.
As consumers seek products to meet their changing needs,
unit-linked products have shown steady growth in the Thai life
insurance market since they were first introduced in 2009. But
limited investment vehicles in Thailand and the small portion of
tax-deductible premiums remain key constraints on growth of
these products.
"Insurers' rising focus on unit-linked products is based on
the growing potential middle-class market seeking to protect and
nurture personal savings, and also younger customers looking for
higher risk/higher returns in a downward deposit rates
environment," says Cheryl Evangeline, Analyst in Fitch's
Insurance team.
Following the growth in guaranteed products in the Thailand
life insurance market, insurers are facing increasing
asset-to-liability mismatch given lower-than-guaranteed bond
yields and a lack of long-maturity financial instruments in the
investment market. While the expected increased issuance of
long-duration bonds to fund the government's higher fiscal
spending in 2012-2013 could help to ease this mismatch to some
extent, Fitch emphasises the importance of life insurers closely
managing their on-going guaranteed rates and investment
strategies.
Paving the way for better management of future disasters are
the Thai government's initiatives such as improved flood
management and the setting up of THB50bn disaster fund. The fund
will provide reinsurance at competitive rates to non-life
insurers struggling to renew policies in the event of a natural
disaster.
While these initiatives mostly benefit Thai non-life
insurers affected by the floods, they highlight the government's
support towards the insurance industry as a whole. Fitch
believes similar level of support is likely to be forthcoming
for the life sector should the need arise. Aside from current
initiatives, the agency believes that there is room for further
risk mitigation measures such as enhanced catastrophe risk
management among insurers.
The Stable Outlook takes into consideration the benign
economic conditions, sustainable demand for insurance policies
and prudent capital management. The Outlook on the Thai life
insurance sector may be revised to Negative if there is a major
shift towards higher-risk investments from their current
conservative investment strategy, leading to erosion in
capitalisation and volatile earnings. A severe economic downturn
in 2013 that impairs the national economy and adversely impacts
the profitability and capitalisation of life insurers could also
lead to the Outlook being revised to Negative.
