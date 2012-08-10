(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has said
in a special report that the upcoming 3G spectrum auction
(2.1GHz band) in Thailand is unlikely to have negative impact on
the credit ratings of Thai mobile phone operators. Fitch rates
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS,
'BBB+'/'AA(tha)'/Stable) and Total Access Communication Public
Company Limited (DTAC, 'BBB-'/'A+(tha)'/Stable).
The high licence fee and additional investment costs for the
3G network will lead to an increase in net debt and financial
leverage for the major mobile operators over the next three
years, but Fitch believes that these companies' solid cash flow
generation and large rating headroom should help them absorb the
effect of any significant negative free cash flow. At end-Q112,
AIS's and DTAC's funds flow from operations-adjusted net
leverage was healthy at 0.02x and 1.07x respectively.
The agency notes that the issuance of 3G licences in October
2012 could prove a positive step in regulatory and policy
frameworks, as private telecom operators move away from
concession schemes which have been prone to regulatory, policy
and legal uncertainties. These include the pending reviews of
concession amendments, tighter restriction on foreign-ownership
laws and concession expiration.
The report also notes that the spectrum allocation should
boost private operators' network capacity and support the rapid
growth in mobile data traffic in the medium term. Fitch expects
non-voice revenue of the Thai mobile sector to continue to grow
by 30%-35% per annum over the next two years. The potential
growth in non-voice revenue should help offset the slower growth
in traditional voice service.
On the other hand, the agency expects profit margins of the
major mobile operators to fall over the next two years due to a
likely increase in competition. The operators are likely to
target a fast migration of their operations and subscribers to
the new licence system, so the agency expects companies will be
more aggressive in offering incentives to existing and new
subscribers. Nevertheless, Fitch believes the telecom operators
could benefit from lower expected regulatory costs in the long
run, after the bulk of the subscriber base connects to the new
network.