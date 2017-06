(The following was released by the rating agency)

BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has confirmed Thai Oil Public Company Limited's (TOP, 'AA-(tha)'/Stable/'F1+(tha)') new senior unsecured debentures at National Long-Term 'AA-(tha)' following changes to the tranche sizes.

TOP has reduced the size of its senior unsecured debentures due 2017 to THB2.5bn from THB3bn, and increased the size of senior unsecured debentures due 2027 to THB7.5bn from THB7bn.