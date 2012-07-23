UPDATE 4-U.S. sues Los Angeles over inadequate housing for disabled
* Los Angeles faults U.S. intervention as "abuse of power" (Adds comment from whistleblower's lawyer)
July 24 Moody's Downgrades to A3 from A2 The City of Fresno's Long Term Issuer Rating. Moody's Also Downgrades the City's Pension Obligation Bonds To Baa1 From A3 and Lease Revenue Bonds To Baa2 From Baa1.
* Los Angeles faults U.S. intervention as "abuse of power" (Adds comment from whistleblower's lawyer)
* Possible outflow of bank money could pressure riyal further (Adds currency forwards, analysis, background)