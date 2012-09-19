Uruguay says consumer prices rose 0.13 percent in May
MONTEVIDEO, June 5 Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.13 percent in May from the prior month, government data showed on Monday, bringing the country's 12-month inflation rate to 5.58 percent.
Sept 20 Moody's assigns Baa2 underlying rating to The College of Saint Rose's (NY) $38.4 million of Floating Rate Civic Facility Revenue Bonds, Series 2007 A & B and affirms the existing ratings; outlook revised to negative from sta
MONTEVIDEO, June 5 Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.13 percent in May from the prior month, government data showed on Monday, bringing the country's 12-month inflation rate to 5.58 percent.
BERLIN, June 5 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde has offered Greece's European creditors a way out of their impasse over Athens' debts that would allow the euro zone to release a tranche of aid later this month.