(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 24, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its
'BBB-/A-3' issuer credit ratings (ICR) on The Rock Building
Society Ltd. (The Rock) and removed them from CreditWatch with
positive implications, where they were placed on Sept. 1, 2011.
The outlook is positive.
The rating actions follow the announcement that The Rock had
signed a merger implementation agreement with MyState Ltd. (not
rated), a listed financial services company. MyState Ltd.
comprises: MyState Financial Ltd. (MyState; BBB/Stable/A-2), a
retail-focused Tasmanian based financial institution; Tasmanian
Perpetual Trustees Ltd. (not rated), a trustee and
wealth-management subsidiary; and now The Rock. The merger was
completed on Dec. 12, 2011.
Under our Group Rating Methodology, The Rock has been
assessed as a "highly strategic" subsidiary of the MyState
group, and the long-term ICR for a "highly strategic" subsidiary
is generally set one notch lower than the group credit profile
(GCP). Although The Rock and MyState operate in similar
businesses, primarily providing secured residential lending and
household deposit products, The Rock represents about 30% of the
group's capital on a pro forma consolidated basis, and the
risk-adjusted capital ratios of both businesses over the next 12
months is expected to be similar, at about 21%, The Rock has not
been assessed as a "core" subsidiary of MyState due to the
recent completion of the acquisition. Under our Group Rating
Methodology, a newly acquired subsidiary is not usually
designated as "core" during the first two years because of
integration risks and the potential for new, unanticipated risks
to emerge. These entities will often be designated as "core" to
the group if and when they are fully integrated.
"The positive ratings outlook reflects our expectation that
The Rock could be fully integrated without any significant
negative operational or loss event into the MyState group over
the next two years, at which point in time The Rock could be
re-assessed as a "core" subsidiary of the MyState group and
assigned the MyState GCP," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Lisa Barrett. "The outlook further expects no significant
deterioration in the performance of The Rock's or MyState's
underlying businesses."
"Upward rating potential could be compromised should there
be any significant operational or credit losses as a result of
the integration process or for any other reason to the extent
that it affected our assessment of the parent's capital and
earnings or risk position assessments. The ratings could also be
affected by a change in our assessment of MyState's GCP,
stemming from the progression of its strategy to acquire or
establish new retail banking businesses in regional markets in
Australia."
The ratings on The Rock reflect the anchor stand-alone
credit profile for a building society operating only in
Australia; plus The Rock's "weak (-3)" business position, "very
strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below
average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity.