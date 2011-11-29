Nov 29 (The following was released by the
OVERVIEW
-- Titan Japan, Series 1 GK is a multiborrower CMBS
transaction that was arranged by Credit Suisse Securities
(Japan) Ltd.
-- We believe that the collection of two of the
transaction's remaining loans is now less likely to be completed
by the transaction's legal final maturity date after taking into
account factors such as the status of the sales of the related
collateral properties.
-- We have placed our rating on the class A bonds on
CreditWatch negative, and affirmed our ratings on the class B to
D bonds.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has placed its rating on the
class A floating-rate bonds issued under the Titan Japan, Series
1 GK (Titan) transaction on CreditWatch with negative
implications, and affirmed its ratings on the class B to D bonds
issued under the same transaction. On Oct. 22, 2010, we withdrew
our rating on the interest-only (IO) class X bonds in accordance
with our criteria for rating IO securities.
Only four loans remain of the six loans that backed the
transaction when the bonds were issued in December 2007. We
today placed our rating on class A on CreditWatch negative
because we believe the collection of two of the remaining loans
(effectively one loan because the two loans are in
cross-collateral and cross-default; the two loans, which
originally represented about 64% of the total initial issuance
amount of the bonds, defaulted at their maturity in November
2010) is now less likely to be completed by the transaction's
legal final maturity date. We base this on the status of the
sales of the related collateral properties, which the servicer
is undertaking. We intend to review our rating on class A after
considering factors such as the progress of the sales of the
properties in question.
We have affirmed our ratings on classes B to D.
Nevertheless, we might review our ratings on classes B and C if
we consider that we need to lower our assumptions with respect
to the likely collection amount from the properties backing the
transaction's remaining loans.
Titan is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) transaction. The bonds were originally secured
by six nonrecourse loans extended to six obligors. The
nonrecourse loans were initially backed by 43 real estate
properties or real estate beneficial interests. The transaction
was arranged by Credit Suisse Securities (Japan) Ltd., and
Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the servicer for this
transaction.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the
full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment
of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in
November 2012 for the class A bonds, and the full payment of
interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the legal
maturity date for the class B to D bonds.
RATING PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
Titan Japan, Series 1 GK
JPY125.8 billion floating-rate bonds due Nov. 2012
Class To From Initial issue
amount
A BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf) JPY90.2 bil.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Class Rating Initial notional principal
B B- (sf) JPY12.1 bil.
C CCC (sf) JPY11.8 bil.
D CCC- (sf) JPY11.7 bil.