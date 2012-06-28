GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe steady as UK election, ECB grab attention
* ECB, Italy bank rescue, UK election, ex-FBI grilling in focus
June 29 Moody's assigns Aa1 programmatic rating and stable outlook TN State Sch. Bond Authority Higher Education Intercept Program and enhanced Aa1 rating to TSSBA's $418.8 million Second Program Bonds Series 2012A, 2012B (taxable)
* ECB, Italy bank rescue, UK election, ex-FBI grilling in focus
ATHENS, June 8 Greece's jobless rate dropped to 22.5 percent in March from a downwardly revised 22.9 percent in the previous month, statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday, but remained the euro zone's highest.