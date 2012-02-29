(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Standard & Poor's holds the view that Toa Re's financial risk profile will remain strong and commensurate with the current ratings, despite anticipated negative impact from Thailand's floods.

-- We affirmed the 'A+' ratings on Toa Re and removed the ratings from CreditWatch.

-- The outlook on the ratings is stable.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A+' long-term counterparty and financial strength ratings on Toa Reinsurance Co. and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Nov. 29, 2011. The outlook on the ratings is stable. The ratings affirmation reflects Standard & Poor's view that although Toa Re will likely post large incurred losses from Thailand's floods, the company will be able to maintain its strong financial risk profile at a level commensurate with the current ratings by taking various countermeasures to offset the floods' negative impact.

Standard & Poor's holds the view that Toa Re's capitalization will remain very strong compared to the company's assumed risks, despite anticipated negative impact from Thailand's floods. According to Toa Re, its net losses from the floods would be JPY76.5 billion in the worst-case scenario. Given its strong position as one of Japan's main non-life reinsurers, we believe the majority of the aforementioned losses will come from reinsurance programs with three large domestic non-life insurance groups (Tokio Marine Group, MS&AD Insurance Group, and NKSJ Group). Between January and February 2012, the three insurance groups announced their estimated gross and net losses from the floods, which amounted to JPY920.0 billion and JPY447.3 billion, respectively. We expect the aforementioned net loss amount to weigh on Toa Re's earnings for fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012), as well as its capitalization, which has been largely supported by ample catastrophe loss reserves and a high level of unrealized gains on domestic stock holdings. However, in our view, the company will be able to restore its capitalization in the short term to a level that supports its current ratings. We believe it will achieve this by reducing risks in both insurance and investment assets, improving underwriting profitability, and implementing capital-enhancing measures.

The outlook on the ratings on Toa Re is stable. We hold the view that it has maintained a strong financial risk profile, supported by its strong position in Japan's reinsurance market. We expect the company to be able to maintain its capitalization at a very strong level that is commensurate with the current ratings unless another severe capital event occurs in the next fiscal year.

We may raise the ratings on Toa Re if the company diversifies and boosts the profitability of its reinsurance business to establish a business franchise that consistently generates high earnings, and at the same time appropriately controls its assumed risks and maintains its capitalization at a very strong level. Conversely, we may consider a downgrade if Toa Re's capitalization is threatened by large insurance payouts from the losses from Thailand's flood or other large-scale disasters; or if the insurer's position within the domestic reinsurance market deteriorates significantly. Nevertheless, we expect the ultimate net losses from Thailand's floods to have a limited negative impact on Toa Re's financial risk profile. However, if ultimate net losses from the event increase by between 20% and 25%, we will review the ratings on the company. We do not expect to know the full extent of the losses from the floods at least until the second quarter of 2012.

RATINGS LIST

Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From

Toa Reinsurance Co.

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Watch Neg/--

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Watch Neg/--

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009