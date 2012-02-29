(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Standard & Poor's holds the view that Toa Re's financial
risk profile will remain strong and commensurate with the
current ratings, despite anticipated negative impact from
Thailand's floods.
-- We affirmed the 'A+' ratings on Toa Re and removed the
ratings from CreditWatch.
-- The outlook on the ratings is stable.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A+' long-term counterparty
and financial strength ratings on Toa Reinsurance Co. and
removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications, where
they were placed on Nov. 29, 2011. The outlook on the ratings is
stable. The ratings affirmation reflects Standard & Poor's view
that although Toa Re will likely post large incurred losses from
Thailand's floods, the company will be able to maintain its
strong financial risk profile at a level commensurate with the
current ratings by taking various countermeasures to offset the
floods' negative impact.
Standard & Poor's holds the view that Toa Re's
capitalization will remain very strong compared to the company's
assumed risks, despite anticipated negative impact from
Thailand's floods. According to Toa Re, its net losses from the
floods would be JPY76.5 billion in the worst-case scenario.
Given its strong position as one of Japan's main non-life
reinsurers, we believe the majority of the aforementioned losses
will come from reinsurance programs with three large domestic
non-life insurance groups (Tokio Marine Group, MS&AD Insurance
Group, and NKSJ Group). Between January and February 2012, the
three insurance groups announced their estimated gross and net
losses from the floods, which amounted to JPY920.0 billion and
JPY447.3 billion, respectively. We expect the aforementioned net
loss amount to weigh on Toa Re's earnings for fiscal 2011
(ending March 31, 2012), as well as its capitalization, which
has been largely supported by ample catastrophe loss reserves
and a high level of unrealized gains on domestic stock holdings.
However, in our view, the company will be able to restore its
capitalization in the short term to a level that supports its
current ratings. We believe it will achieve this by reducing
risks in both insurance and investment assets, improving
underwriting profitability, and implementing capital-enhancing
measures.
The outlook on the ratings on Toa Re is stable. We hold the
view that it has maintained a strong financial risk profile,
supported by its strong position in Japan's reinsurance market.
We expect the company to be able to maintain its capitalization
at a very strong level that is commensurate with the current
ratings unless another severe capital event occurs in the next
fiscal year.
We may raise the ratings on Toa Re if the company
diversifies and boosts the profitability of its reinsurance
business to establish a business franchise that consistently
generates high earnings, and at the same time appropriately
controls its assumed risks and maintains its capitalization at a
very strong level. Conversely, we may consider a downgrade if
Toa Re's capitalization is threatened by large insurance payouts
from the losses from Thailand's flood or other large-scale
disasters; or if the insurer's position within the domestic
reinsurance market deteriorates significantly. Nevertheless, we
expect the ultimate net losses from Thailand's floods to have a
limited negative impact on Toa Re's financial risk profile.
However, if ultimate net losses from the event increase by
between 20% and 25%, we will review the ratings on the company.
We do not expect to know the full extent of the losses from the
floods at least until the second quarter of 2012.
RATINGS LIST
Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Toa Reinsurance Co.
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Watch Neg/--
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Watch Neg/--
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
