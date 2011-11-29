(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- We hold the view that Toa Re's financial profile may
deteriorate due to the recent floods in Thailand, given its high
share in Japan's non-life reinsurance market.
-- We have placed the ratings on Toa Re on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
-- We will resolve the CreditWatch listing when we get a
clearer picture of the impact of losses from Thailand's floods
on the company's operating performance and capitalization.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today placed the long-term counterparty and
financial strength ratings on Toa Reinsurance Co. on CreditWatch
with negative implications. The CreditWatch listing reflects
Standard & Poor's view that Toa Re may post large incurred
losses from Thailand's floods given its high share in Japan's
non-life reinsurance market, and the losses are likely to cause
its financial profile to deteriorate to a level that is not
commensurate with the current ratings.
We currently do not have specific information about Toa Re's
possible incurred losses from Thailand's floods. However, given
its strong position as one of Japan's main non-life reinsurers,
the company is likely to underwrite a certain proportion of
reinsurance from the three large domestic non-life insurance
groups (the Tokio Marine group, MS&AD Insurance Group, and the
NKSJ group), which expect to post material incurred losses from
the floods. The three insurance groups announced on Nov. 18 that
they expect to post net incurred losses of JPY260.0 billion due
to Thailand's floods. In addition, Standard & Poor's believes
the ultimate losses from the event may deviate from the groups'
announced figures, particularly in light of the difficulty in
accurately estimating insured losses from Thailand's floods at
this point. We hold the view that, depending on the amount of
incurred losses for those primary insurers, as well as Toa Re's
participation in their reinsurance programs related to the
floods and its retrocession covers, the company's potential
incurred losses may become large and weigh on its earnings for
fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012). Toa Re's capitalization,
which is largely supported by catastrophe loss reserves and a
high level of unrealized gains on domestic stock holdings, is
also under pressure due to recent sluggishness in Japan's equity
market. Its capital has been negatively affected by the drawdown
of catastrophe loss reserves due to the Great East Japan
Earthquake, which struck March 11, 2011. As such, we think
additional significant negative impact on the company's capital
may cause its financial profile to deteriorate to a level that
is not commensurate with the current ratings.
We intend to resolve the CreditWatch placement on Toa Re
within three months after we get a clearer picture of losses
resulting from the flooding in Thailand. In addition to
analyzing the impact of the losses, we will analyze trends of
underlying underwriting profitability, the impact of investment
market volatility, as well as trends in the reinsurance market
and how these factors affect the company's future operating
performance and capital positions. If our analysis concludes
that Toa Re is unlikely to maintain a financial profile that is
commensurate with the current ratings, we will downgrade the
insurer. We expect any downgrade following the CreditWatch
placement to be within one notch. On the other hand, if the
incurred losses from Thailand's floods turn out to be small, or
if we believe that Toa Re will be able to restore its
capitalization in the short term even when it is threatened by
large insurance payouts due to the event, we may affirm the
current ratings on the company.
RATINGS LIST
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Toa Reinsurance Co
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/-- A+/Stable/--
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/-- A+/Stable/--
