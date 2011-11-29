(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- We hold the view that Toa Re's financial profile may deteriorate due to the recent floods in Thailand, given its high share in Japan's non-life reinsurance market.

-- We have placed the ratings on Toa Re on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We will resolve the CreditWatch listing when we get a clearer picture of the impact of losses from Thailand's floods on the company's operating performance and capitalization.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed the long-term counterparty and financial strength ratings on Toa Reinsurance Co. on CreditWatch with negative implications. The CreditWatch listing reflects Standard & Poor's view that Toa Re may post large incurred losses from Thailand's floods given its high share in Japan's non-life reinsurance market, and the losses are likely to cause its financial profile to deteriorate to a level that is not commensurate with the current ratings.

We currently do not have specific information about Toa Re's possible incurred losses from Thailand's floods. However, given its strong position as one of Japan's main non-life reinsurers, the company is likely to underwrite a certain proportion of reinsurance from the three large domestic non-life insurance groups (the Tokio Marine group, MS&AD Insurance Group, and the NKSJ group), which expect to post material incurred losses from the floods. The three insurance groups announced on Nov. 18 that they expect to post net incurred losses of JPY260.0 billion due to Thailand's floods. In addition, Standard & Poor's believes the ultimate losses from the event may deviate from the groups' announced figures, particularly in light of the difficulty in accurately estimating insured losses from Thailand's floods at this point. We hold the view that, depending on the amount of incurred losses for those primary insurers, as well as Toa Re's participation in their reinsurance programs related to the floods and its retrocession covers, the company's potential incurred losses may become large and weigh on its earnings for fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012). Toa Re's capitalization, which is largely supported by catastrophe loss reserves and a high level of unrealized gains on domestic stock holdings, is also under pressure due to recent sluggishness in Japan's equity market. Its capital has been negatively affected by the drawdown of catastrophe loss reserves due to the Great East Japan Earthquake, which struck March 11, 2011. As such, we think additional significant negative impact on the company's capital may cause its financial profile to deteriorate to a level that is not commensurate with the current ratings.

We intend to resolve the CreditWatch placement on Toa Re within three months after we get a clearer picture of losses resulting from the flooding in Thailand. In addition to analyzing the impact of the losses, we will analyze trends of underlying underwriting profitability, the impact of investment market volatility, as well as trends in the reinsurance market and how these factors affect the company's future operating performance and capital positions. If our analysis concludes that Toa Re is unlikely to maintain a financial profile that is commensurate with the current ratings, we will downgrade the insurer. We expect any downgrade following the CreditWatch placement to be within one notch. On the other hand, if the incurred losses from Thailand's floods turn out to be small, or if we believe that Toa Re will be able to restore its capitalization in the short term even when it is threatened by large insurance payouts due to the event, we may affirm the current ratings on the company.

RATINGS LIST

CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Toa Reinsurance Co

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/-- A+/Stable/--

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/-- A+/Stable/--

