OVERVIEW

-- Tokai Labour Bank series 2 to 7 are RMBS transactions, the trust certificates of which are backed by pools of housing loan receivables originated by Tokai Labour Bank.

-- The transactions' credit enhancement levels have increased as the redemption of principal on the rated senior trust certificates has progressed.

-- We have upgraded 104 tranches of Tokai Labour Bank series 2 to 7 and affirmed the ratings on 132 tranches issued under the same transactions.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised its ratings on 104 tranches of trust certificates issued under the Tokai Labour Bank series 2 to 7 residential mortgage-backed trust certificates transactions (see list below). At the same time, we affirmed the ratings on 132 tranches of certificates issued under the same transactions (also listed below).

Tokai Labour Bank series 2 to 7 are residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions, the trust certificates of which are backed by pools of housing loan receivables originated by Tokai Labour Bank and entrusted with trust banks. The trust certificates were issued between December 2005 and December 2009.

Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of these transactions, we examined various pieces of information, including the data contained in the reports that we receive each month from Tokai Labour Bank, which is also the servicer for the transactions. Through this review we confirmed that the transactions' credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting performance that is better than we expected, as well as progress in the redemption of principal on the rated senior trust certificates. Accordingly, we today upgraded 104 tranches of Tokai Labour Bank series 2 to 7 and affirmed our ratings on 132 tranches of the same transactions.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transactions' respective legal final maturity dates for the senior trust certificates, the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transactions' respective legal final maturity dates for the mezzanine trust certificates, and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transactions' respective legal final maturity dates for the subordinate trust certificates.

Standard & Poor's published a request for comment (RFC) on its proposed Methodology For Rating Debt Issues Based On Imputed Promises (see "Request For Comment: Methodology For Rating Debt Issues Based On Imputed Promises," published Feb. 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Because the status of the RFC and the effective date of these revised criteria are not yet determined, we did not apply the revised criteria to our analysis of the transactions this time. However, if we implement the revised criteria as proposed, all ratings on mezzanine tranches may be adversely affected.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available here.

RATINGS RAISED

Tokai Labour Bank Series 2 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates

JPY24.1 billion residential mortgage backed trust certificates due December 2040

Class To From Initial issue amount

Subordinate trust certs 1* A+ (sf) A- (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certs 2* A (sf) A- (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certs 3* A (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certs 4* A- (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certs 5* BBB+ (sf) BBB (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Tokai Labour Bank Series 2 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates

Class Rating Initial issue amount

Senior trust certificates Class 2 AAA (sf) JPY15.0 bil.

Mezzanine trust certificates 1(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.7 bil.

Mezzanine trust certificates 2(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.4 bil.

Mezzanine trust certificates 3(4) A+ (sf) JPY0.4 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 6* BBB (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

*No dividends

(4)Deferred interest

RATINGS RAISED

Tokai Labour Bank Series 3 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates

JPY38.5 billion residential mortgage backed trust certificates due July 2041

Class To From Initial issue amount

Subordinate trust certs 17-19* AAA (sf) AA+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certs 20-23* AAA (sf) AA (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certs 24-25* AAA (sf) AA- (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certs 26* AAA (sf) A+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certs 27-28* AA+ (sf) A+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certs 29* AA+ (sf) A (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certs 30-31* AA (sf) A (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certs 32-34* AA- (sf) A- (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certs 35* A+ (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certs 36-37* A (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certs 38-39* A- (sf) BBB (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certs 40* BBB+ (sf) BBB (sf) JPY0.1 bil

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Tokai Labour Bank Series 3 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates

Class Rating Initial issue amount

Senior trust certificates Class 2 AAA (sf) JPY24.0 bil.

Mezzanine trust certificates 1(4) AAA (sf) JPY1.0 bil.

Mezzanine trust certificates 2(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.3 bil.

Mezzanine trust certificates 3(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.2 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 1-16* AAA (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

*No dividends

(4)Deferred interest

RATINGS RAISED

Tokai Labour Bank Series 4 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates

JPY69.7 billion residential mortgage backed trust certificates due December 2041

Class To From Initial issue amount

Subordinate trust certs 29-34* AAA (sf) AA+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certs 35-41* AAA (sf) AA (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certs 42-45* AAA (sf) AA- (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certs 46-50* AA+ (sf) A+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certs 51* AA+ (sf) A (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certs 52-54* AA (sf) A (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certs 55-58* AA (sf) A- (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certs 59-61* AA- (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certs 62-64* A+ (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certs 65* A+ (sf) BBB (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certs 66-67* A (sf) BBB (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

RATINGS AFFIRMED Tokai Labour Bank Series 4 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates Class Rating Initial issue amount Senior trust certificates Class 1 AAA (sf) JPY35.0 bil. Senior trust certificates Class 2 AAA (sf) JPY25.0 bil. Mezzanine trust certificates 1(4) AAA (sf) JPY1.0 bil. Mezzanine trust certificates 2(4) AAA (sf) JPY1.0 bil. Mezzanine trust certificates 3(4) AAA (sf) JPY1.0 bil. Subordinate trust certificates 1-28* AAA (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche) *No dividends (4)Deferred interest RATINGS RAISED Tokai Labour Bank Series 5 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates JPY41.8 billion residential mortgage backed trust certificates due July 2042 Class To From Initial issue amount Subordinate trust certs 15-19* AAA (sf) AA+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche) Subordinate trust certs 20-22* AAA (sf) AA (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche) Subordinate trust certs 23* AA+ (sf) AA (sf) JPY0.1 bil. Subordinate trust certs 24-25* AA+ (sf) AA- (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche) Subordinate trust certs 26-28* AA (sf) AA- (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche) Subordinate trust certs 29-30* AA- (sf) A+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche) Subordinate trust certs 31-32* AA- (sf) A (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche) Subordinate trust certs 33-34* AA- (sf) A- (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche) Subordinate trust certs 35-36* A+ (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche) Subordinate trust certs 37* A (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil. Subordinate trust certs 38* A (sf) BBB (sf) JPY0.1 bil. RATINGS AFFIRMED Tokai Labour Bank Series 5 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates Class Rating Initial issue amount Senior trust certificates Class 2 AAA (sf) JPY24.0 bil. Mezzanine trust certificates 1(4) AAA (sf) JPY1.2 bil. Mezzanine trust certificates 2(4) AAA (sf) JPY1.0 bil. Mezzanine trust certificates 3(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.8 bil. Subordinate trust certificates 1-14* AAA (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche) *No dividends (4)Deferred interest

RATINGS RAISED

Tokai Labour Bank Series 6 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates

JPY23.9 billion residential mortgage backed trust certificates due December 2042

Class To From Initial issue amount

Subordinate trust certificates 17* AAA (sf) AA+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 24* AA- (sf) A+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 25* A+ (sf) A (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 26* A (sf) A- (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 27* A- (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Tokai Labour Bank Series 6 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates

Class Rating Initial issue amount

Senior trust certificates Class 1 AAA (sf) JPY20.0 bil.

Mezzanine trust certificates 1(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.5 bil.

Mezzanine trust certificates 2(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.3 bil.

Mezzanine trust certificates 3(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.2 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 1-16* AAA (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certificates 18* AA+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 19-20* AA (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certificates 21-23* AA- (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certificates 28* BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 29* BBB (sf) JPY0.1 bil. *No dividends

(4)Deferred interest

RATINGS RAISED

Tokai Labour Bank Series 7 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates

JPY23.8 billion residential mortgage backed trust certificates due December 2044

Class To From Initial issue amount

Subordinate trust certificates 22* AAA (sf) AA+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 24* AA+ (sf) AA (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 26* AA (sf) AA- (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 29* AA- (sf) A+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 30* AA- (sf) A (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 31* A+ (sf) A- (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 32* A (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Tokai Labour Bank Series 7 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates

Class Rating Initial issue amount

Senior trust certificates Class 1 AAA (sf) JPY7.0 bil.

Senior trust certificates Class 2 AAA (sf) JPY13.0 bil.

Mezzanine trust certificates 1(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.6 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 1-21* AAA (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certificates 23* AA+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 25* AA (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 27-28* AA- (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

*No dividends

(4)Deferred interest