(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Tokai Labour Bank series 2 to 7 are RMBS transactions,
the trust certificates of which are backed by pools of housing
loan receivables originated by Tokai Labour Bank.
-- The transactions' credit enhancement levels have
increased as the redemption of principal on the rated senior
trust certificates has progressed.
-- We have upgraded 104 tranches of Tokai Labour Bank
series 2 to 7 and affirmed the ratings on 132 tranches issued
under the same transactions.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has raised its ratings on
104 tranches of trust certificates issued under the Tokai Labour
Bank series 2 to 7 residential mortgage-backed trust
certificates transactions (see list below). At the same time, we
affirmed the ratings on 132 tranches of certificates issued
under the same transactions (also listed below).
Tokai Labour Bank series 2 to 7 are residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions, the trust
certificates of which are backed by pools of housing loan
receivables originated by Tokai Labour Bank and entrusted with
trust banks. The trust certificates were issued between December
2005 and December 2009.
Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In
analyzing the credit quality of these transactions, we examined
various pieces of information, including the data contained in
the reports that we receive each month from Tokai Labour Bank,
which is also the servicer for the transactions. Through this
review we confirmed that the transactions' credit enhancement
levels have increased, reflecting performance that is better
than we expected, as well as progress in the redemption of
principal on the rated senior trust certificates. Accordingly,
we today upgraded 104 tranches of Tokai Labour Bank series 2 to
7 and affirmed our ratings on 132 tranches of the same
transactions.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the
full and timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of
principal by the transactions' respective legal final maturity
dates for the senior trust certificates, the full payment of
interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the
transactions' respective legal final maturity dates for the
mezzanine trust certificates, and the ultimate repayment of
principal by the transactions' respective legal final maturity
dates for the subordinate trust certificates.
Standard & Poor's published a request for comment (RFC) on
its proposed Methodology For Rating Debt Issues Based On Imputed
Promises (see "Request For Comment: Methodology For Rating Debt
Issues Based On Imputed Promises," published Feb. 10, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Because the status
of the RFC and the effective date of these revised criteria are
not yet determined, we did not apply the revised criteria to our
analysis of the transactions this time. However, if we implement
the revised criteria as proposed, all ratings on mezzanine
tranches may be adversely affected.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure
Reports included in this credit rating report are available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity
Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors,"
published Nov. 4, 2011
"Rating Methodology For Residential Mortgage-Backed
Securities In Japan," published Aug. 19, 2007
RATINGS RAISED
Tokai Labour Bank Series 2 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust
Certificates
JPY24.1 billion residential mortgage backed trust
certificates due December 2040
Class To From Initial
issue amount
Subordinate trust certs 1* A+ (sf) A- (sf) JPY0.1
bil.
Subordinate trust certs 2* A (sf) A- (sf) JPY0.1
bil.
Subordinate trust certs 3* A (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1
bil.
Subordinate trust certs 4* A- (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1
bil.
Subordinate trust certs 5* BBB+ (sf) BBB (sf) JPY0.1
bil.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Tokai Labour Bank Series 2 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust
Certificates
Class Rating Initial issue
amount
Senior trust certificates Class 2 AAA (sf) JPY15.0 bil.
Mezzanine trust certificates 1(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.7 bil.
Mezzanine trust certificates 2(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.4 bil.
Mezzanine trust certificates 3(4) A+ (sf) JPY0.4 bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 6* BBB (sf) JPY0.1 bil.
*No dividends
(4)Deferred interest
RATINGS RAISED
Tokai Labour Bank Series 3 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust
Certificates
JPY38.5 billion residential mortgage backed trust
certificates due July 2041
Class To From
Initial issue amount
Subordinate trust certs 17-19* AAA (sf) AA+ (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 20-23* AAA (sf) AA (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 24-25* AAA (sf) AA- (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 26* AAA (sf) A+ (sf) JPY0.1
bil.
Subordinate trust certs 27-28* AA+ (sf) A+ (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 29* AA+ (sf) A (sf) JPY0.1
bil.
Subordinate trust certs 30-31* AA (sf) A (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 32-34* AA- (sf) A- (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 35* A+ (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1
bil.
Subordinate trust certs 36-37* A (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 38-39* A- (sf) BBB (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 40* BBB+ (sf) BBB (sf) JPY0.1
bil
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Tokai Labour Bank Series 3 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust
Certificates
Class Rating Initial
issue amount
Senior trust certificates Class 2 AAA (sf) JPY24.0
bil.
Mezzanine trust certificates 1(4) AAA (sf) JPY1.0
bil.
Mezzanine trust certificates 2(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.3
bil.
Mezzanine trust certificates 3(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.2
bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 1-16* AAA (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
*No dividends
(4)Deferred interest
RATINGS RAISED
Tokai Labour Bank Series 4 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust
Certificates
JPY69.7 billion residential mortgage backed trust
certificates due December 2041
Class To From Initial
issue amount
Subordinate trust certs 29-34* AAA (sf) AA+ (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 35-41* AAA (sf) AA (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 42-45* AAA (sf) AA- (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 46-50* AA+ (sf) A+ (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 51* AA+ (sf) A (sf) JPY0.1
bil.
Subordinate trust certs 52-54* AA (sf) A (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 55-58* AA (sf) A- (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 59-61* AA- (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 62-64* A+ (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 65* A+ (sf) BBB (sf) JPY0.1
bil.
Subordinate trust certs 66-67* A (sf) BBB (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Tokai Labour Bank Series 4 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust
Certificates
Class Rating Initial issue
amount
Senior trust certificates Class 1 AAA (sf) JPY35.0 bil.
Senior trust certificates Class 2 AAA (sf) JPY25.0 bil.
Mezzanine trust certificates 1(4) AAA (sf) JPY1.0 bil.
Mezzanine trust certificates 2(4) AAA (sf) JPY1.0 bil.
Mezzanine trust certificates 3(4) AAA (sf) JPY1.0 bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 1-28* AAA (sf) JPY0.1 bil.
(each tranche)
*No dividends
(4)Deferred interest
RATINGS RAISED
Tokai Labour Bank Series 5 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust
Certificates
JPY41.8 billion residential mortgage backed trust certificates
due July 2042
Class To From Initial
issue amount
Subordinate trust certs 15-19* AAA (sf) AA+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.
(each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 20-22* AAA (sf) AA (sf) JPY0.1 bil.
(each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 23* AA+ (sf) AA (sf) JPY0.1 bil.
Subordinate trust certs 24-25* AA+ (sf) AA- (sf) JPY0.1 bil.
(each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 26-28* AA (sf) AA- (sf) JPY0.1 bil.
(each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 29-30* AA- (sf) A+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.
(each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 31-32* AA- (sf) A (sf) JPY0.1 bil.
(each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 33-34* AA- (sf) A- (sf) JPY0.1 bil.
(each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 35-36* A+ (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.
(each tranche)
Subordinate trust certs 37* A (sf) BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.
Subordinate trust certs 38* A (sf) BBB (sf) JPY0.1 bil.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Tokai Labour Bank Series 5 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust
Certificates
Class Rating Initial issue
amount
Senior trust certificates Class 2 AAA (sf) JPY24.0 bil.
Mezzanine trust certificates 1(4) AAA (sf) JPY1.2 bil.
Mezzanine trust certificates 2(4) AAA (sf) JPY1.0 bil.
Mezzanine trust certificates 3(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.8 bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 1-14* AAA (sf) JPY0.1 bil.
(each tranche)
*No dividends
(4)Deferred interest
RATINGS RAISED
Tokai Labour Bank Series 6 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust
Certificates
JPY23.9 billion residential mortgage backed trust
certificates due December 2042
Class To From
Initial issue amount
Subordinate trust certificates 17* AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)
JPY0.1 bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 24* AA- (sf) A+ (sf)
JPY0.1 bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 25* A+ (sf) A (sf)
JPY0.1 bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 26* A (sf) A- (sf)
JPY0.1 bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 27* A- (sf) BBB+ (sf)
JPY0.1 bil.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Tokai Labour Bank Series 6 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust
Certificates
Class Rating Initial
issue amount
Senior trust certificates Class 1 AAA (sf) JPY20.0
bil.
Mezzanine trust certificates 1(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.5
bil.
Mezzanine trust certificates 2(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.3
bil.
Mezzanine trust certificates 3(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.2
bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 1-16* AAA (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certificates 18* AA+ (sf) JPY0.1
bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 19-20* AA (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certificates 21-23* AA- (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certificates 28* BBB+ (sf) JPY0.1
bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 29* BBB (sf) JPY0.1
bil.
*No dividends
(4)Deferred interest
RATINGS RAISED
Tokai Labour Bank Series 7 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust
Certificates
JPY23.8 billion residential mortgage backed trust
certificates due December 2044
Class To From
Initial issue amount
Subordinate trust certificates 22* AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)
JPY0.1 bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 24* AA+ (sf) AA (sf)
JPY0.1 bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 26* AA (sf) AA- (sf)
JPY0.1 bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 29* AA- (sf) A+ (sf)
JPY0.1 bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 30* AA- (sf) A (sf)
JPY0.1 bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 31* A+ (sf) A- (sf)
JPY0.1 bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 32* A (sf) BBB+ (sf)
JPY0.1 bil.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Tokai Labour Bank Series 7 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust
Certificates
Class Rating Initial
issue amount
Senior trust certificates Class 1 AAA (sf) JPY7.0
bil.
Senior trust certificates Class 2 AAA (sf) JPY13.0
bil.
Mezzanine trust certificates 1(4) AAA (sf) JPY0.6
bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 1-21* AAA (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
Subordinate trust certificates 23* AA+ (sf) JPY0.1
bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 25* AA (sf) JPY0.1
bil.
Subordinate trust certificates 27-28* AA- (sf) JPY0.1
bil. (each tranche)
*No dividends
(4)Deferred interest