Serbia extends deadline for Belgrade airport concession bids
BELGRADE, June 9 Serbia has extended a deadline for bids for a 25-year concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport, the biggest in the western Balkan region.
May 16 Moody's assigns Aa3 to Tokyo Gas' Japan bonds
BELGRADE, June 9 Serbia has extended a deadline for bids for a 25-year concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport, the biggest in the western Balkan region.
* EU doubts British could accept terms of "soft Brexit" (Adds Barnier, Mogherini)