(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 17, 2013--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' long-term debt ratings
to the 139th to 141st series of domestic unsecured straight
bonds issued by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. (BTMU;
A+/Stable/A-1) (see list below).
The ratings on BTMU reflect its sound financial profile on a
consolidated basis, in addition to the consolidated financial
profile and market position of its parent, Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--), Japan's largest
banking group. The ratings also reflect BTMU's close business
links with affiliated group companies and MUFG's control of the
group's organizational structure and capital allocation.
MUFG is Japan's largest financial group, with consolidated
net assets of JPY219 trillion at the end of fiscal 2011 (ended
March 31, 2012). The company boasts a strong business base in
the domestic market, supported by the integrated financial
services that it provides to individual and institutional
investors, small and midsize enterprises, and large
corporations. MUFG has strong business relationships with large
corporations, mainly in the Mitsubishi group. The group also has
a strong overseas presence. Although the profitability of BTMU
and MUFG falls below that of overseas major financial
institutions, it is in line with the average among domestic
major banks. Core profits at BTMU and MUFG are stable by
international comparison, supported by good-quality assets.
Capitalization at BTMU and MUFG are favorable in both
qualitative and quantitative terms compared to domestic
megabanks, and in line with the capitalization of similarly
rated overseas financial institutions. BTMU and MUFG hold stable
and ample liquidity, supported by a strong deposit base that is
diversified into small lots.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Assigned
Issue Rating
139th series of unsecured straight bonds:
JPY10 bil. 0.16% bonds due Jan. 22, 2016 A+
140th series of unsecured straight bonds:
JPY40 bil. 0.24% bonds due Jan. 23, 2018 A+
141st series of unsecured straight bonds:
JPY10 bil. 0.82% bonds due Jan. 23, 2023 A+
