(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its 'A' rating
to Japan-based Tokyu REIT Inc.'s (TRE; A/Negative/A-1) proposed
series 3 senior unsecured bonds, due October 2022. The rating
reflects TRE's relatively strong business position and
relatively conservative financial policy.
The ratings on TRE reflect its relatively strong business
position in the Japanese REIT (J-REIT) market, backed by the
real estate management expertise and brand recognition that its
sponsor, Tokyu Corp. (not rated), has gained through the
sponsor's railway and retail businesses; the high quality of
TRE's property portfolio; and its high financial flexibility,
based on a favorable amount of liquidity on hand. Conversely,
risk factors constraining TRE's credit quality are its declining
rental revenues, reflecting tenant vacancies and rent reductions
amid continued challenging business conditions; its slightly
high debt-to-capital ratio as well as weaker profitability and
interest coverage indicators; and a degree of asset
concentration risk, although this risk is declining slightly.
As of the end of TRE's 18th six-month fiscal term (ended
July 31, 2012), the J-REIT owned a portfolio of 15 office
buildings and 11 retail properties, one of which includes a
fixed-term leasehold for commercial use ("sokochi"). The
properties are located mainly in Tokyo's five central
wards--which TRE defines as Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku, and
Shibuya wards--and areas along the Tokyu railway network in the
Tokyo metropolitan area. The portfolio's total purchase price is
about JPY199.7 billion. We believe TRE's overall cash flow is
unlikely to decline significantly, reflecting the high quality
of its portfolio. However, cash flows from some properties have
weakened due to the evacuation of major tenants and a decline in
rent levels. As such, we believe that it may take a year or so
for TRE's profits to recover.
RATING ASSIGNED
Tokyu REIT Inc.
Issue Rating
Series 3, JPY3 bil. 1.47% bonds due Oct. 21, 2022 A