AUSTIN, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings takes the following
rating action on Toledo, Ohio's (the city) outstanding revenue
bonds:
--$19 million water system revenue bonds, series 2003
affirmed at 'AA-';
--$29.5 million water system revenue and refunding bonds,
series 2005 affirmed at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by net water system (the system)
revenues, including pledged funds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE: The Stable
Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that the system's
liquidity levels will stabilize starting this fiscal year and
remain in compliance with management's fund balance goal, which
Fitch considers adequate. Fitch's expectation of improved
liquidity levels are based on the city's approval of a
multi-year rate package and the reimbursement of recent pay-go
capital outlays with recently issued bond proceeds.
WEAKENED FINANCIAL METRICS: Annual debt service coverage
(DSC) on senior lien bonds dropped to the rate covenant in
fiscal 2009. While DSC for fiscal 2010 showed significant
improvement, future coverage levels are projected to decline
modestly but remain adequate, aided by the approval of a
four-year package of notable rate increases.
MANAGEABLE CAPITAL NEEDS: The city's five-year capital
improvement plan (CIP) is manageable and focuses primarily on
system rehabilitation and repair.
LOW DEBT BURDEN: Even with the planned debt issuances, debt
levels are anticipated to rise although remain below comparably
rated credits. Debt amortization is very rapid with principal
payout at 51% and 90% in 10 and 20 years, respectively.
AMPLE RATE FLEXIBILITY: Rates are very affordable with the
average monthly bill at just 0.3% of median household income
(MHI). Even with the recent enactment of a four-year rate
package, rates are projected to remain well below Fitch's
affordability threshold of 1% of MHI.
DAMPENED ECONOMY: Service area economics remain weak with
city unemployment rates above state and national levels.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
CONTINUED FINANCIAL WEAKENING: Inability to restore system
cash balances would lead to negative rating action.
CREDIT PROFILE
WEAKENED FINANCIAL PROFILE
The water system's liquidity levels declined significantly
in recent years but appear to have stabilized at management's
fund balance floor. Liquidity dropped from a high of 1,385 days
cash on hand in fiscal 2005 to 473 days operating cash in fiscal
2009. Audited fiscal 2010 results point to a further reduced
cash position to 239 days cash on hand for the year, due in part
to the use of cash in advance of a planned bond issuance.
Fitch expects the system to generate sufficient annual
surplus operations going forward. A recently enacted four-year
rate package included rate increases of 9% annually from fiscals
2011 to 2014. The city also maintains a solid liquidity policy
with two months of next year's projected operating expenses, 5%
of current year's projected operating expenses and a $10 million
unencumbered surplus minimum target. Furthermore, $8.5 million
from a recent $36 million debt issuance will reimburse the
system's replacement fund for bond eligible projects that were
funded on a cash basis in recent years. The reimbursement and
annual rate increases are anticipated to boost cash margins to
levels more in line with historical norms.
Senior-lien ADS coverage levels also declined in fiscal 2009
to the city's rate covenant level of 1.1 times (x) from a high
of 1.7x in fiscal 2005. Nevertheless, fiscal 2010 audited
results point to an improved 1.7x senior ADS resulting from dry
weather and thus increased sales. The recent adoption of a
four-year rate package is anticipated to help maintain coverage
at adequate levels. Nevertheless, if debt service costs increase
as projected, margins are likely to be squeezed if they are not
offset by an equivalent increase in rates.
MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PLAN
The city's fiscal 2011-2015 CIP totals a manageable $87
million. Approximately 84% of the capital plan is forecast to be
debt-funded (including a recent $36 million debt issuance) with
the remainder to be funded from cash and grants. Leverage ratios
compare very favorably with comparable ratings, with total
outstanding long-term debt per customer at $871 for fiscal 2010.
Despite the planned leverage, projected debt per customer over
the next five years is anticipated to remain below category 'AA'
rating median levels at $1,467.
SYSTEM AND SERVICE AREA
The system serves a population of approximately 500,000. The
city operates one water treatment facility, which serves not
only the city but also customers in certain surrounding areas.
Water supply is ample, being derived from Lake Erie. The system
is in good operating condition and is in compliance with current
federal and state requirements.
Toledo is the county seat of Lucas County, located in
northwestern Ohio. The city's economy is driven by
manufacturing, health care, education and local government. The
county unemployment rate, measured at a high 8.6% in March 2012,
above the state (7.8%) and national levels (8.4%). Wealth levels
within the county are low; per capita personal income levels in
the county are just 89% and 81% of state and national averages,
respectively.