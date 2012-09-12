(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Toshiba Housing Loan Service Beneficiary Certificate
Series 5 is ultimately secured by a pool of condominium
investment loans that Aeon Housing Loan Service (formerly,
Toshiba Housing Loan Service) originated.
-- The level of credit enhancement available to class B is
sufficient to make full and timely payment of interest and
ultimate repayment of principal under our 'A-' stress scenario.
-- We have raised our rating on class B to 'A- (sf)' and
affirmed our rating on class A at 'AAA (sf)'.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 12, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has raised to 'A- (sf)' from
'BBB (sf)' its rating on class B of the Toshiba Housing Loan
Service Beneficiary Certificate Series 5 transaction. At the
same time, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on class A issued
under the same transaction (see list below).
In analyzing the credit quality of this transaction, we
examined the performance data contained in the reports that we
receive each month from the trustee, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and
Banking Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1).
We upgraded class B and affirmed our rating on class A
because: (1) the performance of the underlying asset pool
remains relatively strong; (2) the levels of credit enhancement
available to the rated certificates have risen, reflecting
progress in principal redemption for class A and the start of
principal redemption for class B on a pro rata basis; and (3) we
confirmed that the level of credit enhancement available to
class B is sufficient to make full and timely payment of
interest and ultimate repayment of principal under our 'A-'
stress scenario.
A pool of condominium investment loans that Aeon Housing
Loan Service (formerly, Toshiba Housing Loan Service) originated
ultimately backs the transaction. The ratings reflect our
opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of
interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the
transaction's legal final maturity date.
RATING RAISED
Toshiba Housing Loan Service Beneficiary Certificate Series
5
JPY16 billion beneficiary certificates due January 2035
Class To From Initial amount
B A- (sf) BBB (sf) JPY0.8 bil.
RATING AFFIRMED
Toshiba Housing Loan Service Beneficiary Certificate Series
5
Class Rating Initial amount
A AAA (sf) JPY15.2 bil.