BRIEF-Joseph Stilwell says reiterate belief that Wayne Savings Bancshares should be sold
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing
Aug 31 Moody's assigns a Aa2 rating to the Town of Babylon's (NY) $8 million GO Refunding Bonds; MIG 1 ratings to Taxable and Tax-exempt BANs
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering