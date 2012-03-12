(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Indonesia-based PT Toyota Astra Financial Services
(TAFS) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' with a Stable
Outlook.
The agency has also assigned TAFS's proposed senior bond II
2012 of maximum IDR1.5trn a National Long-Term Rating of
'AAA(idn)'. The bond has a maturity of up to four years. The
proceeds from the proposed issue will be used to support the
company's business growth.
TAFS's ratings reflect strong support from Toyota Financial
Services Corporation (TFSC), one of its two major shareholders.
TFSC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation
(TMC; 'A'/Stable), one of the biggest automotive manufacturers
in the world. As part of the Toyota group, TAFS benefits from
product knowledge-sharing and funding support. The latter is
derived from TMC's strong relationship with Japanese banks and
Japanese government-backed financial institutions.
TAFS also benefits from support from Astra International
(AI), the other major shareholder, in operations, infrastructure
(IT system), networks (dealership chains) and human resources.
AI is a leading car distributor in Indonesia and holds exclusive
rights for Toyota sales in the country. AI has another
subsidiary that also engages in Toyota car sales but Fitch does
not believe this to be an issue for TAFS. This is because the
latter has helped lift Toyota's credit market share in Indonesia
to 70% in 2011 from 40% before TAFS was established.
TAFS's financing receivables increased to IDR11trn in 2011
from IDR2.3trn in 2007. It won greater market share in 2011 to
account for about 30% of Toyota car credit sales, although they
are still a new player in the industry. Fitch also notes that
the strong growth was sponsored by capital support from its
major shareholders.
Its debt to equity ratio (DER) increased to 8x in 2011 - the
company's internal threshold - from 7.9x in 2010, mainly due to
additional debt incurred for loan expansion. As a result TAFS
expects capital injection of IDR150bn in March 2012 from both
shareholders to fund business growth.
Being a captive finance company that only focuses on new car
financing, TAFS's profitability is lower than that of peers that
engage in new and used car financing. Return on asset (ROA) and
return on equity (ROE) stood at 2% and 18.7% respectively in
2011. TAFS's asset quality remains manageable, although
non-performing loans (NPL) increased to 0.4% in 2011 and 2010
(2009: 0.1%) due to business expansion outside Java. Hence,
write-offs and losses on repossessed assets also increased.
Fitch believes pressure on asset quality will persist in line
with business growth, particularly outside Java. However, TAFS
has tightened financing criteria since 2011 and maintained
adequate reserves in anticipation of the rise in non-performing
loans.
The rating may come under pressure from a decline in
Toyota's ownership and diminished support from both its
shareholders.
TAFS was established by Toyota Financial Services
Corporation (TFSC) to support Toyota car sales in Indonesia. It
is equally owned by Toyota Group and Astra Group.