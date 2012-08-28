UPDATE 3-Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 pct of Forestar for $520 mln
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
Aug 29 Moody's has placed on review for possible upgrade the subordinate tranche from Toyota Auto Receivables 2011-B Owner Trust transaction.
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
NEW YORK, June 5 A lawyer for Puerto Rico's financial oversight panel on Monday said the bankrupt island's highway authority could run out of cash if it continues to pay all its debt, and signaled big repayment cuts for the authority's creditors.