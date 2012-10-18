(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' debt ratings to
Japan-based Toyota Finance Corp.'s (TFC; AA-/Negative/A-1+)
JPY15 billion, 0.191% series 50 domestic senior unsecured bonds,
due Dec. 18, 2015, and its JPY20 billion, 0.306% series 51
domestic senior unsecured bonds, due Dec. 20, 2017.
TFC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Financial
Services Corp. (TFS; AA-/Negative/A-1+). TFS, in turn, is a
wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp.
(AA-/Negative/A-1+) and oversees the management of Toyota
Motor's financial subsidiaries, including TFC.
TFC provides a broad range of finance products to customers
in Japan. Given TFC's essential marketing role in Japan as
Toyota group's captive finance company, the ratings on the
company reflect Toyota Motor's credit strength. Accordingly, its
ultimate parent, Toyota Motor, has a very strong economic
incentive to maintain the company's financial soundness and
competitiveness, in our view, as is reflected in credit support
agreements between Toyota Motor and TFS and between TFS and TFC.
The ratings on Toyota Motor reflect its strong competitive
position, extensive geographic and product diversity, minimal
financial risk profile, technological leadership, and close
relationships with highly competitive and financially strong
Toyota group suppliers. The potential both for overproduction in
Japan and for the yen's persistent strength to prevent
continuing improvement in Toyota Motor's profitability partially
offsets these strengths. The ratings also reflect intense
competition in the global auto industry.