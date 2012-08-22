(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'A' debt rating
to Toyota Tsusho Corp.'s (A/Stable/A-1) JPY200 billion shelf
registration for domestic senior straight bonds. The shelf
registration is effective for two years from Aug. 22, 2012.
The ratings on Toyota Tsusho reflect the company's stable
earnings and good asset quality--both of which stem from its
position as the trading arm of the Toyota Motor Corp.
(AA-/Negative/A-1+) group--and our expectations that the company
will generate stronger profits and diversify through expansion
of its nonauto businesses in the medium term. The company's low
risk appetite, stringent risk management, and conservative
financial policy make material deterioration in its financial
risk profile unlikely, in our opinion. We also consider the
company strategically important to Toyota Motor. At the same
time, cash flow-related measures for Toyota Tsusho are weak for
the current ratings, and we view this as a constraint on the
ratings.