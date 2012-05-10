BRIEF-Invacare prices offering of $105 mln of convertible senior notes
* Invacare Corporation prices offering of $105 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes
May 10 Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings of TransAlta Corporation. This release does not constitute any change in Moody's ratings or rating rationale for TransAlta Corporation.
* Intelsat - Dalkom Somalia signed agreement for satellite services to expand its broadband enterprise, DTH services in East, Central Africa; Middle East