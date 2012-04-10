(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Argentina-based power transmission company Transener's
weak operating and financial performance, CAMMESA's
lower-than-expected disbursements from its credit facilities
corresponding to its recognition of cost variations, and higher
operating costs have harmed Transener's cash inflows.
-- We are revising our outlook on Transener to negative from
stable, and affirming our 'B-' ratings, including the corporate
credit rating, on the company.
-- Debt service risk is unlikely in 2012, as we expect
Transener to pay obligations with internally generated funds and
existing cash balances.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the absence
of future disbursements from CAMMESA's credit facilities, and a
weaker operating performance, could lead to us downgrade
Transener.
Rating Action
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised its outlook on Argentina-based power transmission
company Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta
Tension TRANSENER S.A. to negative from stable. At the same
time, we affirmed our 'B-' ratings, including the corporate
credit rating, on the company.
Rationale
The ratings affirmation reflects our expectation that,
despite Transener's weaker-than-expected financial performance,
the company will pay off its 2012 obligations with internally
generated funds and existing cash balances. The negative outlook
reflects our belief that because an absence of additional
disbursements from the credit facilities of Compania
Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Electrico S.A. (CAMMESA;
not rated), corresponding to cost variations from June 2005 to
November 2010, reduced Transener's cash inflows in 2011; and
because Transener's operating performance is deteriorating on
higher costs amid frozen tariffs, the issuer's liquidity could
deteriorate during the next 12 to 18 months.
CAMMESA is a nonprofit company owned by power generators,
transmitters, distributors, large users, and the Secretary of
Energy. It coordinates the payment and settlement of energy
transactions carried out in the spot market or through
contracts.
Assuming no additional tariff increases for the regulated
segment, sustained inflation, and a gradual depreciation of the
Argentine peso, we believe Transener's EBITDA generation will be
$12 million to $15 million in 2012 and will continue to drop and
turn negative by 2014. Our base case excludes further
disbursements from CAMMESA due to their discretionary nature and
uncertain time frame. Nevertheless, we don't expect this to
place debt service at risk in 2012, because the company is
likely to pay its debt with internally generated funds and
existing cash balances. However, if these conditions persist
beyond 2013, we believe Transener could face cash restraints
after 2012.
Our ratings on Transener continue to reflect the high
political and regulatory risk it faces in Argentina, high debt,
weak cash flow protection metrics, and high currency mismatch
risk resulting from mostly Argentine peso-denominated revenues
and dollar-denominated debt. On the other hand, Transener's
strong competitive position as the largest power transmission
company in Argentina supports the ratings.
The company remains exposed to an uncertain regulatory
framework, including the still pending renegotiation of its
concession contract (since 2002), and erratic tariff adjustments
amid increasing operating costs. In December 2010, Transener and
its subsidiary, Empresa de Transporte de Energia Electrica por
Distribucion Troncal de la Provincia de Buenos Aires (Transba;
not rated), signed instrumental agreements with the government,
which recognized their right to collect amounts resulting from
the variation of costs from June 2005 to November 2010. The
companies are to apply the credits--about $103 million as of
Dec. 31, 2010--to cancel existing financing lines which CAMMESA
provided to Transener. However, according to the company's
information, as of Dec. 31, 2011, Transener had received only
about 20% of the amounts due to it from CAMMESA. As a result,
Transener presented several claims to the Secretary of Energy to
receive the remainder of the disbursements. Given the experience
in 2011, we are assuming that Transener won't be able to collect
the entire amount of the disbursement monies, even though it is
entitled to them.
Transener and Transba operate and maintain most of the
high-tension transmission lines in Argentina through exclusive
long-term concessions until 2088 and 2092, respectively. The
government also awarded Transener the operation and maintenance
until 2014 of the 1,300-kilometer high-tension transmission line
that the company built between the Comahue region and Buenos
Aires. Holding company Citelec S.A. (not rated) controls
Transener. Pampa Energia S.A. owns 50% of Citelec, state-owned
Energia Argentina S.A. (not rated) owns 25%, and
Electroingenieria S.A. (not rated) owns the remainder.
Liquidity
We assess Transener's liquidity as "less than adequate" (as
our criteria define it). We expect the company's ratio of cash
sources to uses to be above 1.2x during 2012, and they could
drop below 1x in 2013. Also, refinancing risk will increase in
2013 as the company's Series 1 bonds start to amortize. Further
disbursements from CAMMESA could partially offset the mismatch
between sources and uses for 2013, which we estimate at about $8
million.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had cash holdings and
short-term liquid investments of $32 million and relatively
manageable short-term debt maturities. We believe the cash
cushion following the 2011 issuance, decreasing but still
positive funds from operations, and no planned dividend
distributions will allow Transener to face expected capital
expenditures of about $10 million annually and interest payments
of approximately $20 million, at least in 2012.
The company has no financial covenants under its existing
debt.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that the lack of future
disbursements from CAMMESA and a weaker operating performance
could lead to a downgrade. Therefore, we will focus on the
issuer's progress regarding tariff adjustments and CAMMESA's
disbursements during 2012. We might consider revising the
outlook back to stable if the company's cash flow generation
prospects strengthen as a result of tariff increases and the
disbursement of funds from CAMMESA.