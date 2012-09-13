Overview
-- Transportation Infrastructure Properties LLC (TrIPs) owns
38 air cargo facilities located at or near 26 airports in the
U.S. TrIPs is issuing senior bonds to refund project-level debt,
consolidating the debt in the TrIPs structure.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' rating to the debt.
-- We base the stable outlook on our expectation of high and
stable occupancy levels.
Rating Action
On Sept. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'BBB-' rating to the New York City Industrial
Development Agency's $126.875 million series 2012A senior bonds
and Public Finance Authority's $189.4 million series 2012B
senior bonds, $27.676 million series 2012C seniors bonds, $15.8
million series 2012E senior bonds and $6.1 million series 2012G
senior bonds. The agencies issued the bonds on behalf of
Transportation Infrastructure Properties LLC (TrIPs). The
outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating on TrIPs' $365.851 million senior bonds due 2042
is 'BBB-'. The project owns 38 air cargo facilities at 26
airports in the U.S. All facilities are operational. Bonds get
supportfrom the net revenue generated under short-term tenant
leases. The New York City Industrial Development Agency and
Public Finance Authority issued the bonds on behalf of TrIPs.
The project rating reflects our view of the following
strengths:
-- Established competitive position--TrIPS generates more
than 60% of the project revenue from air cargo facilities
located at gateway airports, which are major entry and exit
points into the U.S. for international air cargo. Although air
cargo volumes are strongly correlated to economic growth, these
gateway airports had less of a drop in air cargo volumes during
the recession relative to other U.S. airports and have a more
established demand profile.
-- Barriers to new entrants are significant because the
majority of TrIP's facilities are located on airport property
within the security perimeter and offer direct on- and
off-loading of cargo, as well as aircraft parking. There are few
directly competing facilities and most of TrIPs' facilities are
located on space-constrained airports, limiting the potential
for future direct competitors.
-- Aeroterm, as the property manager, is an experienced
operator with established relationships with major tenants and
airports; and
-- The cash flow generated by the portfolio is resilient,
with senior debt service coverage (DSC) under our base case
averaging 1.76x with a minimum of 1.71x.
TrIPs has the following weaknesses, in our view:
-- The tenant leases are generally three- to five-year
contracts, and face renewal risk. The lease renewals expose the
project to market price and volume risk during the 30-year life
of the debt.
-- The portfolio is concentrated, with properties at five
gateway airports, generating about 65% of the project cash flow
and five tenants account for about 56% of total rents.
-- The air cargo business is highly cyclical, sensitive to
economic trends, and highly correlated to changes in GDP. Other
factors that influence air cargo are exchange rate movements,
levels of consumer spending in major economies, and oil trends,
which boost or constrain imports.
-- The long-dated debt profile, maturing in 30 years,
exposes bondholders to changes in the air cargo business in the
long term, as TrIPs competes with other forms of transportation,
including truck, ship, and rail.
Liquidity
The project has sound liquidity. Bondholders benefit from a
debt service reserve fund funded at closing with bond proceeds
equal to one-half of maximum annual debt service. Also, the
project retains additional liquidity in that it must fund the
rolling forward debt service and operating requirements for the
next six months before distributing excess cash flow.
The maintenance reserve will be funded monthly initially, in
an amount equal to one-12th of 13 cents multiplied by the
aggregate number of square feet of building space included in
the TrIPs facilities. Thereafter, the funding will be adjusted
based on an independent real estate consultant report
determining annual maintenance reserve funding requirements for
the next five years.
Outlook
The outlook reflects our anticipation that the portfolio
will stabilize in 2017 at higher occupancy levels, which we
assume will be 92% on average, as a function of gradual economic
growth that will also increase rental rates in line with the
Consumer Price Index. We could lower the rating if changes to
project cash flow caused by a combination of lower occupancy or
rental rates, higher operating costs, or removal of high-quality
assets from the portfolio result in a senior DSC of less than
1.4x. An upgrade is unlikely without an improvement in the
parent's credit quality.
Ratings List
New Ratings
Transportation Infrastructure Properties LLC
$126.875 mil sr bnds ser 2012A BBB-/Stable
$189.4 mil sr bnds ser 2012B BBB-/Stable
$27.676 sr bnds ser 2012C BBB-/Stable
$15.8 mil sr bnds ser 2012E BBB-/Stable
$6.1 mil sr bnds ser 2012G BBB-/Stable