(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
India-based Transtech Green Power Ltd.'s (TGPL) INR406m senior
bank term debt to National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch
BB-(ind)'. The Outlook was previously Negative.
The downgrade reflects many instances of delays by TGPL in
meeting principal and interest obligations in the six months
ended June 2012. The company's biomass-based thermal power
project operated below expectations during June 2011-June 2012,
as illustrated by an average plant load factor (PLF) of 37.6%
against a Fitch base case breakeven PLF of 68%. This is largely
due to technical glitches with boiler and a significant rise in
fuel cost that is not reflected in the project's power tariff.
Fitch notes that sponsor group companies have injected
additional equity of INR259.5m and unsecured loans of INR150m
into the project to support its cash flows.
To address structural cash flow problems, one of the two
lenders has sanctioned a loan restructuring proposal that
envisages, among other things, a two-year moratorium and a
higher interest rate. Fitch views the restructuring as coercive
in terms of its distressed debt exchange criteria since absent
this restructuring, the project's cash flows would not have been
adequate to meet scheduled debt service commitments.
Fitch understands that the other bank in the syndicate is
also considering a restructuring proposal. The agency will
assess the post-default credit profile of the project and take
an appropriate rating action as and when a sanction is received
and modified loan documents are executed with both banks to
reflect the restructuring.
TGPL operates a 12MW biomass-based power plant in the Jalore
district of Rajasthan. Commercial operations date was achieved
on 31 October 2010, but the plant has been operating at
sub-optimal PLF levels. According to the terms of the 20-year
power purchase agreement, the state-owned off-taker utility
revised tariffs for biomass plants to INR5.33/unit in December
2011, benchmarking to the fuel cost of INR1,830/tonne. This
would improve the economic viability of the project. The project
is sponsored by Teltech Finsec group, having interests in
telecom and fertilisers.