SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 1, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that its rating on Transurban
Finance Co. Pty. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--), the financing arm of the
Transurban group (Transurban), and its 'A-' long-term senior
secured issue ratings are unaffected by the group's recent
announcement.
The group has announced that DRIVe, the U.S. investment
vehicle for the group, has reached financial close on the I95
managed lane project in the Washington, DC area. The
approximately US$920 million project will require a capital
contribution from Transurban of about US$200 million to US$250
million. The contribution amount will depend on the availability
of concessionary government Transportation Infrastructure
Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loans, and will span over the
next two and a half years.
Although Transurban has announced that it will fund its
contribution through a combination of senior debt and proceeds
from its distribution reinvestment plan (DRP), we are currently
factoring minimal contribution from the DRP due to uncertainty
as to the amount and timing. That said, we note the DRP take-up
for the most recent dividend payment could cover in as much as
35% to 40% of Transurban's total project contribution.
In our view, the overall incremental debt for the I95
project is not sufficiently material to alter our view of the
likely high recovery in the event of a default of Transurban's
senior secured financing. Therefore, we see no implication for
the one-notch uplift in the 'A-' rating on the senior secured
issue, from the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating (CCR) on
Transurban.
Importantly for the CCR, we expect Transurban will maintain
a senior interest cover ratio (SICR) above 2.2x, irrespective of
the actual DRP take-up. We expect a 10 basis-point deterioration
in the SICR to less than 2.30x in fiscal 2013, compared to our
previous forecast. This is more due to the weaker traffic growth
on Transurban's existing network and higher-than-previously
assumed negative impact from the Sydney M5 expansion works
(based on observation from the M2 project), rather than the
incremental debt relating to the I95 project.
From fiscal 2014, we expect the SICR to recover to about
2.5x, primarily through the first full-year contribution from
the expanded M2 road in Sydney, which will also indirectly
benefit the Lane Cove tunnel and M7 due to their proximity. In
our analysis, we continue to factor in very limited cash inflows
from Transurban's U.S.-based assets due to there being unproven
capacity of the assets to contribute to group cash flow.