(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Transurban Finance Company Pty Limited's (TFC) new senior
secured bank facilities comprising of an AUD215m tranche due 2
February 2015 and an AUD160m tranche due 1 February 2017, 'A-'
ratings. The Outlooks are Stable. The new loans have been used
to fully repay TFC's AUD375m bank facility due 16 August 2012.
The ratings on the new bank facilities reflect the
continuing financial robustness and cash-flow strength of
Transurban Group's underlying portfolio, which consists of
mature toll road assets in Melbourne and Sydney and the
expectation of sustained revenue growth from these assets.