(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 8, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that its rating on Transurban
Finance Co. Pty Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--), the financing arm of the
Transurban group (Transurban), is unaffected by the announcement
that Transurban had reached an in-principle, non-binding
agreement with the Commonwealth of Virginia for the development
of the I-95 High Occupancy Toll (HOT) lane project in Northern
Virginia, U.S. The I-95 project, expected to be undertaken
through Transurban's 75%-owned DRIVe fund, will comprise the
construction or improvement of a 29-mile HOT l lane which will,
when completed, link to Transurban's Capital Beltway project
(expected to open in early 2013).
We consider the HOT lane model remains untested at this
stage. In addition, the potential benefits of these HOT lane
projects to Transurban's business and financial risk profiles
will be clearer following the completion of the Capital Beltway
in 2013. Consequently, details around the business proposition
of the I-95 road and funding strategy would be important for
Transurban's credit profile. If the business risk associated
with the I-95 project were not adequately offset by the
financing strategy, it may result in pressure on the rating. We
note that Transurban has committed to other expansion projects
in Australia. We consider the company's ability to operate at or
above its financial policies and maintain headroom as it
finalizes the details on the I-95 project will be important in
maintaining the rating.