(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Transurban Finance Co. Pty Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--), the financing arm of the Transurban group (Transurban), is unaffected by the announcement that Interlink Roads Pty Ltd. (Interlink), 50% owned by Transurban, had reached an agreement with the New South Wales government for the widening of the M5 toll road in Sydney. Expected to begin in mid 2012, work on the M5 project would cost about A$400 million and will take approximately two years to complete. Funding will consist of a grant from the government, equity from Interlink's shareholders, and non-recourse project debt. As part of this agreement, the concession for the M5 will be extended by about three years and truck tolls will increase following completion of the works.

We believe that there is a strong rationale for this project given the current level of congestion on the road. Furthermore, we expect a boost to the traffic post completion, despite a likely drop during construction that would likely affect Transurban's proportionate toll revenue marginally during the second half of calendar 2012. However, we expect Transurban's revenue to likely see an uplift in the first half of 2013, which would be prior to the completion of the M5 works, but would coincide with the completion of the Sydney M2 widening and opening of the Capital Beltway project in the U.S. From a financing perspective, given the expected pro-rata funding of Transurban's share through previously raised equity and likely headroom under the M5 debt financing covenants, we do not believe that this investment will be adverse to Transurban's cash flow metrics.