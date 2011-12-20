(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that its rating on Transurban
Finance Co. Pty Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--), the financing arm of the
Transurban group (Transurban), is unaffected by the announcement
that Interlink Roads Pty Ltd. (Interlink), 50% owned by
Transurban, had reached an agreement with the New South Wales
government for the widening of the M5 toll road in Sydney.
Expected to begin in mid 2012, work on the M5 project would cost
about A$400 million and will take approximately two years to
complete. Funding will consist of a grant from the government,
equity from Interlink's shareholders, and non-recourse project
debt. As part of this agreement, the concession for the M5 will
be extended by about three years and truck tolls will increase
following completion of the works.
We believe that there is a strong rationale for this project
given the current level of congestion on the road. Furthermore,
we expect a boost to the traffic post completion, despite a
likely drop during construction that would likely affect
Transurban's proportionate toll revenue marginally during the
second half of calendar 2012. However, we expect Transurban's
revenue to likely see an uplift in the first half of 2013, which
would be prior to the completion of the M5 works, but would
coincide with the completion of the Sydney M2 widening and
opening of the Capital Beltway project in the U.S. From a
financing perspective, given the expected pro-rata funding of
Transurban's share through previously raised equity and likely
headroom under the M5 debt financing covenants, we do not
believe that this investment will be adverse to Transurban's
cash flow metrics.