Fitch Ratings says that Transurban Finance Company's (TFC, 'A-'/Stable) rating will not be affected by Transurban Group's (Transurban) downward revisions to traffic expectations for the Pocahontas Parkway 895 (Pocahontas 895) toll road in Virginia, USA.

Transurban announced on 18 June 2012 that it expects future cashflows of the Pocahontas 895 to be significantly below original forecasts, primarily due to local demographic and economic developments not having proceeded as expected.

As a result, Transurban will make an equity accounting charge of AUD138.1m in its accounts. Transurban holds a 75% stake in Pocahontas 895 through Transurban DRIVe Holdings LLC. These reduced forecasts are likely to impair the ability of Pocahontas 895 to service the bank and Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loans used to fund the road's development.

These loans were provided on a ring-fenced project finance basis whereby Transurban is not liable for the debt. In addition, Fitch had not previously incorporated in its analysis significant dividend flow to Transurban from Pocahontas 895 and will assume none going forward.

Instead, Transurban's credit quality is underpinned by the solid operating and financial performance of its Australian toll road portfolio. The agency expects that Transurban's cashflow will continue to be dominated by its Australian portfolio, at least in the medium term.