-- The trust certificates issued under the TRUST GEMINI I and II transactions are backed by Japanese RMBS secured by pools of residential mortgage loan receivables.

-- Under the two transactions, interest payments and principal repayments on the trust certificates, as well as transaction maintenance expenses, are set to coincide with the cash flow amounts from the RMBS, and the ratings on the transactions' trust certificates are linked to the ratings on the underlying RMBS.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on the trust certificates issued under the two transactions because the ratings on the underlying RMBS remain at 'AAA (sf)'.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 9, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the trust certificates issued under the TRUST GEMINI I and II transactions (see list below). The trust certificates are backed by residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that have been entrusted with a trust bank. The RMBS are secured by pools of residential mortgage loan receivables.

Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of the two transactions, we examined the data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the trustee.

Under the two transactions, interest payments and principal repayments on the trust certificates, as well as transaction maintenance expenses, are set to coincide with the cash flow amounts from the RMBS, and the ratings on the transactions' trust certificates are linked to the ratings on the RMBS. As the 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the underlying RMBS remain at this point, we have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the trust certificates issued under the two transactions.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest, allowing for a three-month grace period, and the ultimate full repayment of principal for the trust certificates by the respective legal final maturity dates of the transactions.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

TRUST GEMINI I

JPY20 bil trust certificates due December 2040

Class Rating Initial issue amount

A-1 AAA (sf) JPY10 bil.

A-2 AAA (sf) JPY10 bil.

TRUST GEMINI II

JPY19 bil trust certificates due February 2041

Class Rating Initial issue amount

A-1 AAA (sf) JPY9.5 bil.

A-2 AAA (sf) JPY9.5 bil.