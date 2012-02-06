NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its issue-level rating and revised its recovery rating on Glassport, Pa.-based Tube City IMS Corp.'s (Tube City; BB-/Stable/--) senior secured term loan.

We lowered the issue-rating on the $165 million senior secured term loan facility due January 2014 to 'BB-' (same as the corporate credit rating) from 'BB'. We also revised the recovery rating on these notes to '4' from '2'. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectations for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

We affirmed our 'B' issue-level rating (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) on Tube City's senior subordinated notes. The recovery rating on the notes is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a default.

(For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Tube City to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.)

"We revised the recovery ratings on U.S.-based steel mill services provider Tube City to reflect a new $350 million asset-based loan facility due 2016," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Maurice Austin.

The corporate credit rating on Tube City reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "significant" (according to our criteria). Our rating on Tube City incorporates our expectation that the current operating environment in the steel industry is likely to prevail in the next two years, with capacity utilization rates above 70% and incremental growth in production volumes.

Our rating also incorporates our assessment of Tube City's business risk as "weak" (according to our criteria), given its dependence on steel mill production volumes, operations in a competitive and capital-intensive industry, and some customer concentration risk. The ratings also reflect the company's long-term contracts with customers, a favorable niche business position, and good margins compared with services centers and steel processors.