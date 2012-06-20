US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Comey's testimony underway
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P off 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
June 21 Moody's affirms the Aa2 issuer rating and A1 rating of Tulare County's, CA, outstanding debt
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P off 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
OTTAWA, June 8 Rising consumer debt in Canada and an increasingly unbalanced housing market have boosted household vulnerabilities in the last six months but the nation's financial system remains resilient, the Bank of Canada said on Thursday.