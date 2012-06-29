(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Ubico Networks Private Limited's (Ubico) 'Fitch BB-(ind)' National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. Fitch has also migrated Ubico's INR200m long-term loans to 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB-(ind)'.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Ubico. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.