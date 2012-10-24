(The following was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
newly published special report that the Ukrainian banking sector
is highly exposed to a marked devaluation of the UAH, or to a
continued slowdown of the economy. However, the system is
somewhat more resilient to negative shocks than in 2008 as a
result of some positive developments since the onset of the
global economic crisis.
Fitch's base case forecasts are for a moderate 10%
depreciation of the UAH against the USD by end-2012, and for a
pick-up in GDP growth to 3.2% in 2013 from 0.5% in 2012 (5.2% in
2011). However, a larger change in the exchange rate remains a
significant risk, and this would likely erode banks' capital,
further weaken asset quality, and increase deposit instability.
Continued weak economic performance would also gradually
undermine banks' asset quality and performance.
At the same time, in Fitch's view, the system is somewhat
more resilient to negative macroeconomic trends than in 2008 due
to the sector recapitalisation which has taken place over the
past four years, banks' more seasoned loan books and greater
experience of crisis/problem loan management, the somewhat lower
proportion of FX lending and significantly less third party
external debt.
Ukrainian banks' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
remain constrained in the 'B' category as a result of high
country risks and still weak asset quality and performance.
Upgrades of foreign-owned and state-owned banks would require an
upgrade of the sovereign ('B'/Stable), which is unlikely in the
near term. A sovereign downgrade could result in downgrades of
banks' Long-term IDRs, while a marked depreciation of the UAH,
significant deposit outflow or renewed deterioration of asset
quality could lead to a lowering of banks' Viability Ratings.
Lending growth was negligible in 8M12, with moderate
expansion in the corporate segment and a contraction in the
retail portfolio, where loan repayments continued to outpace new
lending. Developments in the retail segment also reflected
regulatory restrictions on foreign currency lending, which have
supported a notable shift to UAH-denominated lending from
end-2009. However, FX exposures comprised a still high 51% of
retail lending, and 39% of total sector loans at end-H112, and a
further reduction in system dollarization could be difficult to
achieve given current pressure on the UAH.
Growth has been uneven across the sector, mainly driven by
privately-owned banks, which have benefitted from continued
retail deposit inflows and gradual recapitalisation. The
slowdown in GDP growth has affected loan demand, and leverage in
the economy has decreased moderately. However, the latter
remains high relative to regional and rating peers, with a
loans/GDP ratio of around 60% at end-H112.
The sector's UAH liquidity position has been volatile from
H211, affected by a combination of regulatory actions and market
uncertainty. This has resulted in higher costs of both
inter-bank loans and customer deposits, more notably of private
individuals. New monetary tightening measures are likely to
constrain the sector's UAH liquidity further, while higher
funding costs represent a significant constraint for sector
profitability. The latter returned to positive territory in
H112, driven largely by a significant drop in loan impairment
charges, while pre-impairment profitability was broadly in line
with 2011 trends.
Problem assets remain significant but relatively stable,
although near-term trends will be dependent on the performance
of the economy and the UAH. Based on management disclosures by
Fitch-rated banks, the level of non-performing loans (NPL),
defined as 90 days overdue, increased marginally to 19% at
end-H112 from 18% at end-2011, while total potential problem
exposures (NPLs and restructured loans) stood at 48% at end-H112
(end-2011: 46%; end-2010: 57%). Stabilisation in these ratios
reflects the substantial previous problem recognition and
moderate write offs from 2010. NPL and restructured numbers at
individual banks continue to differ significantly around the
means, and could also be worse at unrated banks.
Fitch estimates that UAH139bn of new capital, equal to 21%
of pre-crisis (end-Q308) risk weighted assets and including
UAH127bn of new equity, was injected into the system between
end-Q308 and end-H112. This has helped improve the sector's
overall loan loss absorption capacity, but this still varies
considerably across banks, given different degrees of
recapitalisation and loan impairment. The sector's regulatory
capital ratio of 18.2% at end-Q312 is supported by still
moderate reserve coverage. However, in the case of UAH
devaluation, capital ratios could come under further pressure as
a result of weaker loan quality, asset inflation and FX losses
(which could be particularly large for banks with sizable short
economic open currency positions).
External funding has reduced notably to around 20% of
end-H112 liabilities from 38% at end-2008, but is still
significant as foreign-owned banks prefer to partly source
funding from parent banks rather than compete more actively for
expensive deposits.