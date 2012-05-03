US STOCKS-Futures flat as impact from UK election seen as limited
June 9 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as the shocking result of the British general election seemed to have a limited impact on investor sentiment.
May 4 Moody's downgrades Ultrapetrol's CFR to Caa1; outlook stable
June 9 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as the shocking result of the British general election seemed to have a limited impact on investor sentiment.
June 9 Stock futures were little changed for Canada's main stock index on Friday as investors await key economic data.