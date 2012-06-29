(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Uniphos Agro Industries Ltd's (UAIL) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)nm'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of UAIL. Fitch migrated UAIL to the non-monitored category on 17 August 2011 (please see rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn the ratings on UAIL's following debt instruments:

- INR60m fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR140m non-fund based limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn