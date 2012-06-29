(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
withdrawn India-based Uniphos Agro Industries Ltd's (UAIL)
National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)nm'. A list of
additional rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate
information.
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage
of UAIL. Fitch migrated UAIL to the non-monitored category on 17
August 2011 (please see rating action commentary available at
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has also withdrawn the ratings on UAIL's following
debt instruments:
- INR60m fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch
BB(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn
- INR140m non-fund based limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch
A4+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn