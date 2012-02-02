Feb 2 Unipol Group:

* Moody's Investors Service today placed on review for possible downgrade the insurance and banking ratings of Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA (UGF). Specifically the A2 IFSR of Unipol Assicurazioni SpA (Unipol), the largest insurance operation of the group, the Baa2/Prime-2 bank deposit ratings and the D+ standalone bank financial strength rating (BFSR) of Unipol Banca, the banking operation of the group, and the Baa2 senior rating of UGF, the holding of the group, were placed on review for possible downgrade (see complete rating list below).