SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) April 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its 'BBB'
long-term ratings to United Energy Distribution Pty Ltd.'s (UED;
BBB/Stable/NR) A$400 million medium-term note (MTN) program and
UED's proposed initial A$200 million bond issue. The senior
unsecured notes are expected to be issued with a coupon of 6.6%
and a tenor of five years. The proceeds of the bond issue are to
be used to refinance a A$150 million senior unsecured bank debt
facility maturing in December 2013, as well as for general
corporate and liquidity purposes.
The 'BBB/Stable' corporate credit rating on UED, a regulated
electricity distributor in the State of Victoria
(AAA/Stable/A-1+), reflects our view of the company's high level
of cash-flow certainty and adequate liquidity. We consider these
strengths to be partly offset by our view of the company's
aggressive capital structure.