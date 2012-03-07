(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
United Overseas Bank's (UOB) USD500m 2.25% notes due 2017,
issued under the bank's SGD5bn euro medium-term note programme,
a final rating of 'AA-'. This follows the completion of the
notes issue, as well as the receipt of final documents
conforming to information previously received. The final rating
is the same as the expected rating assigned on 28 February 2012.
The notes are rated at the same level as UOB's 'AA-'
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is
because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior
unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its
other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
The proceeds from the notes are to be used for UOB's general
corporate purposes.
UOB was established in 1935 and reported total assets of
SGD237bn at end-2011.
For more details on UOB's ratings and credit profile, please
refer to "Fitch Affirms UOB at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 29
April 2011, and UOB's full rating report, dated 11 May 2011,
available at www.fitchratings.com.
The list of UOB's ratings is as follows:
- LTFC IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term FC IDR 'F1+'
- Viability Rating 'aa-'
- Support Rating '1'
- Support Rating Floor 'A-'