SINGAPORE, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned United Overseas Bank's (UOB) USD500m 2.25% notes due 2017, issued under the bank's SGD5bn euro medium-term note programme, a final rating of 'AA-'. This follows the completion of the notes issue, as well as the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 28 February 2012.

The notes are rated at the same level as UOB's 'AA-' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

The proceeds from the notes are to be used for UOB's general corporate purposes.

UOB was established in 1935 and reported total assets of SGD237bn at end-2011.

For more details on UOB's ratings and credit profile, please refer to "Fitch Affirms UOB at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 29 April 2011, and UOB's full rating report, dated 11 May 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.

The list of UOB's ratings is as follows:

- LTFC IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term FC IDR 'F1+'

- Viability Rating 'aa-'

- Support Rating '1'

- Support Rating Floor 'A-'